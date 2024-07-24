San Bernardino County to Benefit from $500 Million Federal Grant for Clean Transportation

The South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) has been awarded nearly $500 million in federal grants for clean transportation programs, marking the largest grant allocation under the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants (CPRG) program across all 50 states. This initiative, part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), aims to combat climate pollution through substantial investments in cleaner transportation.

The SCAQMD oversees air quality standards across Los Angeles, Orange, and parts of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. This grant is set to make a significant impact, especially in San Bernardino County, a region heavily affected by vehicle and industrial emissions.

According to the SCAQMD’s Climate Action Plan, the funds will be directed toward several key initiatives:

Installing over 1,000 medium and heavy-duty vehicle chargers and deploying 800 electric vehicles along with 18 electric locomotives.

Reducing air pollutants from diesel emissions in low-income and disadvantaged communities.

Creating an estimated 470 high-quality jobs in California, with a focus on building an apprenticeship pipeline leading to union careers.

Educating communities about electric vehicles to expedite their adoption.

Enhancing resilience in the freight sector by modernizing vehicles and developing a skilled workforce prepared for future challenges.

The Biden Administration emphasized the importance of this funding in a press release, stating, “As climate change continues to fuel more extreme impacts on communities across the country, we are using every tool in our toolbox to reduce pollution, lower families’ energy costs, advance environmental justice, and make our communities more resilient.”

The grant comes at a crucial time as Southern California experiences a severe heatwave, exacerbating air quality issues. The American Lung Association’s State of the Air report identifies the SCAQMD region as the most polluted in the nation, primarily due to vehicle emissions. Additionally, the region faces pollution challenges from cargo boats, large trucks, and heavy rail traffic from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to warehouses in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Yassi Kavezade, Senior Campaign Advisor for Sierra Club Clean Transportation for All, remarked, “This historic $500 million investment in zero-emission freight infrastructure is a lifeline for Southern California. With Los Angeles and the Inland Empire suffering from the nation’s most polluted air, this funding is crucial for protecting the health of the 17 million residents in the South Coast Air Basin. We’re committed to ensuring these dollars translate into cleaner air, green jobs, and environmental justice for our most impacted communities.”

This initial round of funding represents 92% of the CPRG’s total allocation, underscoring the significant role Southern California and the SCAQMD will play in the national strategy to reduce climate pollution. The investment is expected to bring transformative changes, particularly in San Bernardino County, fostering a cleaner, healthier environment for its residents.