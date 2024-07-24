Burn Victim “John Doe” Found in San Bernardino Homicide Case

In a harrowing incident that has shaken the community, the San Bernardino Police Department is investigating a gruesome homicide after a burn victim was discovered late Monday night.

The horrifying scene unfolded on July 22, 2024, at approximately 10:38 PM, at the intersection of N. Duffy St. and W. Donald St. Firefighters from the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to an emergency call and found the victim, now identified as John Doe, suffering from extensive burn injuries. Tragically, despite immediate medical attention, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Bernardino Police Department’s Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation, seeking to uncover the circumstances that led to this brutal crime. Authorities are appealing to the public for any information that could aid in solving this case and bringing those responsible to justice.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detective B. Keith at (909) 384-5638 or Homicide Sergeant J. Plummer at (909) 384-5613. Community members are encouraged to come forward with any details, no matter how small, to help solve this case and provide closure to the victim’s loved ones.