San Bernardino High School football player is heading to the All-American Bowl, calls upon community for assistance

One ultra talented San Bernardino High School student and football player Raymond Ortega, 14, received a rare opportunity to compete in the Dream All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium (home of the Dallas Cowboys) from December 19th-22nd, 2022.

Raymond, who has been playing center since he was just 5 years old with the City of San Bernardino’s parks and recs pop-warner, will be facing the best of the best from across the nation with coaches scouting from some of the country’s top universities and professional athletes who are alumni of the competition.

“Football has taught my son to be responsible and committed to his work; he’s truly become a leader through the sport. We’ve been hosting car washes for him and our family to cover travel, lodging, food, and event fees. We’re doing what we can to ensure that he makes it to this competition, which can be life changing for him,” said Father Daniel Ortega.

Ortega says that since taking on the sport at just 5 years old, it’s taught Raymond to be responsible and has truly transformed him into a true leader; especially amongst his siblings, family and friends.

“He’s always encouraging his siblings and with some of his cousins who are not reaching their full potential Raymond is always encouraging them to join a sport, go to school, and to pursue their passion as well,” continued Ortega.

It’s transparent as to why this rare opportunity of a competition could be life changing for the young athlete, who has a dream to go professional or pursue a career in the military in the years to come.

“This would give him national exposure. There will be college coaches there and some professional football players like Cam Newton, Deandre Hopkins, and Lamar Jackson, all of who are alumni of the competition,” Ortega said.

The two time San Bernardino and Fontana superbowl champ, Raymond, has been training six days per week for this forthcoming moment, gyming once or twice per day, performing drills, eating as best he could, and studying hard to make a difference in his life and to inspire his family.

“My family and I are asking the community to please help us out so we can get Raymond to Arlington, Texas to compete in this exclusive All-American Bowl in December and represent San Bernardino like we’ve always done. This is a huge opportunity,” concluded Ortega.

Click here to learn how you can donate: register.o-d.com/camp/donate/69824-85-52401.