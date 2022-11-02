Women’s Club of San Bernardino hosts chili cookoff to benefit nonprofits across the Inland Empire

The Women’s Club of San Bernardino is in the middle of a busy season raising money for Mary’s Mercy Center, Guide Dogs of the Desert, and Shoes that Fit.

On October 29th, the organization held a successful Halloween Fundraiser and Chili Cookoff at its Women’s Clubhouse, where eight participants crafted homemade Chili, which was perfect in the 60 degree afternoon temperature.

“The Women’s Club of San Bernardino has been around for over 130 years and we continue to coordinate at least one event per month. All of the raised funds go towards our nonprofit partners to benefit communities across the Inland Empire,” said Women’s Club Member Marie Fentress.

The Women’s Club of San Bernardino preparing for its Flea Market, scheduled on November 4th and 5th.

The Inland community is actually in for another treat, as the organization is gearing up to host a Flea Market on November 4th and 5th, at 503 W 31st St, San Bernardino, between 8:30 AM and 3 PM.

“There is all kinds of essential household items for sale at our Flea Markets. Basically people that sell their houses, they have estate sales and donate items to us, then we resell it for our fundraisers. We typically have everything from crockpots, to luggage, household items, lots of clothing, even clothing with the tags still on them,” concluded Fentress.

Many antique household furniture and items that cannot be purchased in stores are typically available.

There is no registration required, just show up to the Flea Market ready to shop.

For more information, call (909) 883-0710.