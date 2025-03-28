San Bernardino Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Highlights Women’s Empowerment at Monthly Meeting

By Denise Berver

The San Bernardino Hispanic Chamber of Commerce celebrated Women’s History Month at its monthly meeting on March 20, at Las Patronas restaurant on Highland Avenue.

The event featured a panel of accomplished women who shared personal stories and advice with a full house, focusing on the theme of women’s empowerment.

Maribel Santa Cruz, property manager at Studio D, served as master of ceremonies and introduced each speaker by highlighting their professional achievements and their connection to the evening’s theme. Topics ranged from financial literacy to achieving work-life balance, with each speaker offering heartfelt insight intended to inspire the audience.

Speakers included poet and San Bernardino Valley College professor Guadalupe Ortiz; actress and producer Dr. Luisa Lopez; Mrs. International and founder of nonprofit True Colors Carla Marquez; social media influencer and Las Patronas owner Iris Yazbek; and Karen Diaz, CEO of LTL Financial Group.

Veronica Corona, chair of the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, was in attendance to show support for the San Bernardino chapter, which was established in 2024.

Representatives from Sen. Eloise Gómez Reyes’s office presented each speaker with a Certificate of Recognition from the California State Senate, honoring their “meaningful impact on the future of Hispanic entrepreneurs in San Bernardino.”

Founder Juan Hernandez said the chamber was born out of a need to serve the Hispanic business community in San Bernardino, drawing inspiration from similar chambers in nearby cities like Ontario. Since its founding, the organization has experienced steady growth in membership and attendance.

For more information about the San Bernardino Hispanic Chamber of Commerce or to apply for membership, visit www.cchsb.com or follow @cchsb2024 on Instagram.

