26 Colton Police Department Personnel Honored at 2024 Awards Ceremony

The Colton Police Department recognized 26 members of its team during the 2024 Awards Ceremony held March 20, 2025 at the First Assembly of God Church.

The department celebrated a range of accomplishments including acts of lifesaving, meritorious service, and dedication to duty across several divisions. Chief of Police Anthony Vega, who recognized each honoree during the ceremony, commended their dedication and performance.

Colton Police Chief Anthony Vega speaks at the department’s 2024 Awards Ceremony on March 20 at the First Assembly of God Church.

Awards presented included Professional Staff Member of the Year, Dispatcher of the Year, Officer of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year. Two individuals were also honored with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Awards for their work in DUI enforcement.

Additional recognitions included Chief’s Commendations, Meritorious Awards, two life-saving event honors, and a Unit Citation presented to a patrol team for exceptional teamwork.