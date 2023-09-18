San Bernardino Mom Discovers Secret to Slashing Utility Bills Amid Nationwide Surge

As utility bills across the nation have seen a staggering increase since the pandemic, San Bernardino resident Ashley Green has found a unique way to save hundreds of dollars annually and earn extra cash.

Green, a mother of three boys, turned to the OhmConnect app after spotting it in an Instagram-sponsored post. “I started noticing little things like when you turn some utilities off between 7 PM and 8 PM, it gives you points. And when you refer the app to people, it gives you money. It gave me $40 via PayPal once,” Green shared. Referrals can earn users between $20 to $60.

According to data, utility costs saw a significant jump in 2022. Green’s strategy revolves around the app’s notifications about peak hours, often between 7 PM and 8 PM. “It helps you find ways to save, and it goes off your bill,” she explained. By connecting the app to her Edison account, Green receives text messages about peak hours and garners the results the following day.

Green identified her washer and portable air conditioner when asked about the most energy-consuming utilities. Since adopting the app’s recommendations over two years ago, she’s saved several hundreds of dollars each year.

When asked how her family survives when disconnecting from the A/C during the 100-degree weather, Green said, “It’s not super hot around 7 PM or 8 PM. Sometimes we’ll go outside, turn the sprinklers on, or go for a drive, so by the time we return, the peak hour is over,” Green added.

OhmConnect, free for users, was founded in 2014 by Cadir Lee, Matt Duesterberg, and Curtis Tongue. The platform’s primary feature, the OhmHour, is a brief window for high demand on the energy grid. Instead of resorting to “peaker” plants, utility companies incentivize customers to reduce their energy consumption. Users are notified of these peak hours, and by reducing their energy usage, they earn rewards that can be converted to cash or other prizes.

The company also emphasizes its commitment to equity and outreach. Recognizing the systemic inequities faced by low-income families and people of color, OhmConnect’s Equity, Access, and Outreach (EA&O) Committee works to combat these disparities within the energy and consumer technology sectors.

Innovative solutions like OhmConnect offer a glimmer of hope and financial relief for households nationwide as utility bills continue to rise.