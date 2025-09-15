Volunteers Needed Sept. 20 at Riverside’s Martha McLean-Anza Narrows Park for Cleanup

Caltrans and Inland Empire Waterkeeper are inviting volunteers to join them Sept. 20 at Martha McLean-Anza Narrows Park for a community cleanup in honor of the 41st Annual California Coastal Cleanup Day.

The event will run from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the park, located at 5759 Jurupa Ave. in Riverside. Community members, local businesses, and organizations are encouraged to participate.

The cleanup is part of Caltrans’ statewide Stormwater Campaign, “Let’s Change This to That,” which raises awareness about how trash, litter, and other debris left on highways and near waterways can pollute rivers, creeks, lakes, and the ocean when washed away by the first rains of the season.

Inland Empire Waterkeeper, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting waterways within the Upper Santa Ana River Watershed, is partnering with Caltrans to lead the Riverside event. The organization, established in 2005, focuses on advocacy, education, research, restoration, and enforcement to promote clean water and environmental stewardship.

The Riverside cleanup is among hundreds taking place across California on Coastal Cleanup Day. Participants are asked to RSVP in advance.

For more information or to register, visit iewaterkeeper.org or RSVP directly here.