September 18, 2025

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Volunteers Needed Sept. 20 at Riverside’s Martha McLean-Anza Narrows Park for Cleanup

1 min read
3 days ago Manny Sandoval

Volunteers collect trash along the Santa Ana River trail at Martha McLean-Anza Narrows Park in Riverside during a community cleanup.

Caltrans and Inland Empire Waterkeeper are inviting volunteers to join them Sept. 20 at Martha McLean-Anza Narrows Park for a community cleanup in honor of the 41st Annual California Coastal Cleanup Day.

The event will run from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the park, located at 5759 Jurupa Ave. in Riverside. Community members, local businesses, and organizations are encouraged to participate.

The cleanup is part of Caltrans’ statewide Stormwater Campaign, “Let’s Change This to That,” which raises awareness about how trash, litter, and other debris left on highways and near waterways can pollute rivers, creeks, lakes, and the ocean when washed away by the first rains of the season.

Inland Empire Waterkeeper, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting waterways within the Upper Santa Ana River Watershed, is partnering with Caltrans to lead the Riverside event. The organization, established in 2005, focuses on advocacy, education, research, restoration, and enforcement to promote clean water and environmental stewardship.

The Riverside cleanup is among hundreds taking place across California on Coastal Cleanup Day. Participants are asked to RSVP in advance.

For more information or to register, visit iewaterkeeper.org or RSVP directly here.

Tags:
Watch our latest episode of the Inland Insight Podcast where we interview Garcia Center's Executive Director Michael Segura to discuss arts investment in San Bernardino, gentrification, funding, and more!

More Stories

3 min read

San Bernardino Redeems Itself With Clean California Designation Weeks After “Dirtiest City” Report

2 days ago Manny Sandoval
4 min read

LGBTQ+ Senator Sabrina Cervantes Files Claim Against Sacramento Police Alleging False DUI Arrest, Falsified Reports, Retaliation

1 week ago Manny Sandoval
3 min read

Riverside Moves Forward with Sports and Entertainment Complex Proposal on Site of Former Ab Brown Sports Complex

4 weeks ago Community News

You may have missed

6 min read

Triumphant Inland Film Fest Empowers Filmmakers to Own Their Narrative, Right On! Wins Top Award

23 hours ago Manny Sandoval
3 min read

San Bernardino Redeems Itself With Clean California Designation Weeks After “Dirtiest City” Report

2 days ago Manny Sandoval
1 min read

Volunteers Needed Sept. 20 at Riverside’s Martha McLean-Anza Narrows Park for Cleanup

3 days ago Manny Sandoval
4 min read

California Mask Laws Spark Clash: Police Mask Restrictions and Protester Bans Face Constitutional Challenges

3 days ago Contributing Writer