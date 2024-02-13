San Bernardino to Mark the Year of the Dragon with Lunar New Year Celebration on February 17

The City of San Bernardino will be holding a Lunar New Year Celebration from 11:00 am until 5:00 pm at the Court Street Square Park, located at 349 North E Street. The free family event will feature cultural musical performances, demonstrations, arts and craft activities, food vendors, art galleries and much more.

“The Lunar New Year is a cause for celebration for so many in the Asian community and beyond. It is a time to come together, look forward with hope to the arrival of spring, and the promise of a new year,” said San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran.

The Court Street Square will be transformed by the San Bernardino Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department staff, much like recent celebrations such as the Christmas themed Miracle on Court Street in December and the Dia de los Muertos celebration in November.

“The Downtown Court Street Square is an incredible gathering place,” said Parks and Recreation Director Lydie Gutfeld. “The City is committed to bringing amazing cultural celebrations downtown that are fun, colorful, and educational.”

The festivities will include:

• Musical performances and cultural demonstrations, featuring traditional dragon and lion dances.

• Arts and Craft activities for the whole family, featuring Calligraphy, Origami, and Dragon puppets.

• Multiple staged photo areas.

• A gallery highlighting San Bernardino’s Sister Cities from the East.

• Food vendors and merchants selling goods.

• Community Groups and Sponsor informational booths.

This year marks the Year of the Dragon, and the dragon will play a featured role in traditional musical performances and throughout the celebration. The dragon will be kicking off the festivities by leading the crowd in a ceremony of well wishes along with the traditional lighting of firecrackers.

Every year, a different animal is attributed on a twelve-year rotating cycle with traits and symbols that hold meaning for what’s to come in the new year. The dragon is a revered symbol of power and thought to be among the most auspicious of signs.

Lunar New Year is one of the most important celebrations of the year among Eastern and Southeast Asian cultures. It reflects the new year on the lunisolar calendar. It is the most important holiday in China, and widely observed throughout Asia, and in Asian-American communities throughout the United States. In some countries, the Lunar New Year celebration lasts for fifteen days.

This year, the New Year began on Feb. 10 and celebrations throughout the world run through February 24.

Event sponsors include eXp Realty, Ryvid, Amazon, Dr. Lian Lu, Trans Tech, DDH Enterprises, DAO Cargo, Hiep Thanh Supermarket and the Ohlone Tribe of Carmel.