From Riverside to Wonderland: Peter Brosius’ Theatrical Journey Culminates in CTC’s Latest Production

As the Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) prepares itself for the grand return of “Alice in Wonderland,” anticipation fills the air. This timeless tale is set to captivate audiences from February 13 through March 31, 2024, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius, a Riverside native and a beacon of creativity in the theatrical world, is at the forefront of this enchanting production. With an opening night scheduled for Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 7 p.m., the stage is set for a journey through a land of whimsy and wonder.

Brosius’ journey to the director’s chair is a tale as compelling as the productions he orchestrates. From his formative years in Riverside, where he embraced the magic of theater at local establishments like the San Bernardino Civic Light Opera, to his profound familial ties to the arts, his path has been marked by passion and perseverance. “My mother, Marion Bifford, was an actress on stage at the Riverside Community Players (which is celebrating its 100th year anniversary) and a huge force in encouraging me to be part of theater,” Brosius shares, reminiscing about the pivotal role his family played in his artistic development. The dinner table discussions that quickly turned into dashes to the theater are among his cherished memories, fueling his dedication to the craft.

The allure of Riverside’s cultural and culinary landscape also left an indelible mark on Brosius. Fond memories of dining at local favorites like Sr. George’s Smorgasbord after church or grabbing a bite at Shakey’s Pizza paint a vivid picture of his roots. These experiences, combined with the scenic beauty of places like Fairmount Park, Mt. Rubidoux, and the citrus-laden groves, form the backdrop of his early life and inspiration.

“Our Alice in Wonderland features an extraordinary scenic and costume design by the remarkable Skip Mercier,” Brosius states, emphasizing the collaborative spirit that defines CTC’s approach. The production, adapted for the stage by Sharon Holland with music by Victor Zupanc, promises to be a feast for the senses. Audiences can expect a world of illusion, surprise, and hilarity, where Alice’s adventures are not just witnessed but experienced, thanks to a cast that interacts with the audience, breaking the fourth wall and inviting everyone into Alice’s ever-curious world.

The ensemble cast features a blend of adult and student performers, bringing fresh energy and perspective to this beloved story. The creative team, led by Brosius and including industry luminaries like Sharon Holland, Victor Zupanc, and GW Mercier, has crafted a production that honors Lewis Carroll’s original vision while infusing it with contemporary vitality. From the whimsical sets and costumes to the innovative sound and movement direction, every aspect of the production is meticulously designed to transport audiences down the rabbit hole.

As the CTC prepares for this thrilling production, Brosius’ message to aspiring artists resonates with the essence of his own journey: “Make work. Don’t wait for the right moment. You do not want to spend your life waiting.” It’s a testament to his belief in the transformative power of theater and a reminder that the journey from Riverside to Wonderland is paved with determination, creativity, and the magic of the stage.

Tickets for “Alice in Wonderland” are available online at childrenstheatre.org/alice or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400, with prices starting at $15. The production, best suited for everyone aged 6 and up, promises a mesmerizing experience, inviting audiences to embrace the extraordinary and embark on a journey that’s curiouser and curiouser.