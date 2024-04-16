On April 11, 2024, the City of San Bernardino marked a significant transformation with the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the 5th Street Gateway project, a development set to rejuvenate the cityscape. Local officials, including Mayor Helen Tran and Councilmembers Theodore Sanchez and Sandra Ibarra, alongside business representatives and over 200 community members, gathered at the vibrant site amidst a bustling crowd and soaring temperatures.

Councilmember Theodore Sanchez reflected on the city’s journey, emphasizing the project’s transformative impact. “It’s been a long journey for San Bernardino to once again become the gem of the Inland Empire,” Sanchez stated. “This project has replaced an empty, misused lot with thriving businesses that generate revenue and offer employment, marking a significant step forward for our city.”

Mayor Helen Tran lauded the project as a wake-up call for the city’s potential. “San Bernardino is a sleeping giant, and this project is waking up that giant,” Mayor Tran commented. “These new establishments are not just places to dine; they symbolize economic progress, job creation, and a commitment to exceptional experiences for both residents and visitors.”

The event showcased the operational Starbucks and Del Taco, with the nearly complete 711 and Sonic, and the newly initiated construction of an Ono Hawaiian BBQ drive-thru adding to the excitement. David Friedman, co-owner of Realicore Real Estate and key player in the development, shared his enthusiasm and gratitude. “Today marks the first day of construction of our forthcoming Ono Hawaiian Bbq drive-thru. It’s my honor to be doing this in a city I love so much. Thanks to everyone’s patience as I take on my first ground-up development,” he said.

The San Bernardino Police Department, represented by Captain Nelson Carrington, assured ongoing safety and support for the new businesses. “The department is committed to ensuring the safety of guests and the longevity of the success of the business with an elevated police presence,” Carrington told the crowd.

(Left to right) Councilmembers Theodore Sanchez and Sandra Ibarra, and Mayor Helen Tran wearing custom Starbucks aprons at the ribbon cutting on April 11, 2024.

SBPD’s Captain Nelson Carrington ensuring to the community that the department is committed to keeping the center safe for residents and visitors.

Del Taco employees handing out red chile bean and cheese burritos at the ribbon cutting event.

A Starbucks employee handing a free peach green tea to an event attendee on April 11.

Despite the celebration, the project drew criticism due to the addition of another Starbucks, following recent controversies surrounding the brand’s legal actions against Workers United. A local Instagram user, identified as Maravilla, voiced disappointment over the council’s photo cutting the ribbon of the new business, linking it to broader geopolitical tensions. “You all look too happy funding genocide. This is disappointing,” Maravilla commented, highlighting the community’s mixed reactions to the new developments.

In a lighter moment, Mayor Tran shared her personal favorites from the menus of the new establishments, revealing a penchant for snack tacos and fries from Del Taco and a tailored tall coffee with four pumps of white mocha from Starbucks, no cream or sugar.

As San Bernardino stands at the crossroads of change, the 5th Street Gateway project not only promises new economic opportunities but also sparks dialogue about the values and vision of its community.