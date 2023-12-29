San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran Welcomes New Baby on Christmas Day

The City of San Bernardino is pleased to announce that Mayor Helen Tran and her family have welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world on Christmas Day, bringing an extra dose of holiday happiness into their household. The child is the fourth for Tran and her husband Kong.

“On behalf of the City Council, the entire staff, and the residents of San Bernardino, we offer our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Mayor Tran and Kong on the new addition to their family. I can’t think of a better Christmas present than a healthy baby.” City Manager Charles Montoya

Tran, who was sworn into office one year ago, was still in the office working as late as Thursday, December 21.

While the Mayor and her family are thankful for the outpouring of support from the community over the past few months, they kindly request privacy as they celebrate these precious early moments with their newborn son.