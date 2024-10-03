San Bernardino Unified’s Norton Elementary School Earned California Green Ribbon School Award

Captain Leland F. Norton Elementary School, part of the San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD), has been honored by the California Department of Education (CDE) with a Silver 2024 California Green Ribbon School Award.

The California Green Ribbon Schools (CA-GRS) Award recognizes California K–12 public schools that have demonstrated progress in reaching the U.S. Department of Education’s Green Ribbon Schools Pillars, which include:

Reducing environmental impact and costs

Improving the health and wellness of schools, students and staff

Providing effective environmental education that incorporates STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), civic skills and green career pathways

According to the CDE, Norton was honored for its sustainable landscaping, a vegetable garden that students use for taste tests and cooking to promote healthy eating and its Clean Air Program for Elementary Students (CAPES), which educates students about air quality, the impact of pollution and actionable steps for environmental improvement.

“Since it opened, Norton has been a proud STEM school with a focus on the four Cs of Collaboration, Creativity, Communication and Critical Thinking,” said Norton Principal Elizabeth Cochrane-Benoit. “It just made sense to include environmental education and project-based learning that will help our scholars to be better stewards of the natural world and of their own personal health and wellness.”

Schools that earn a California Green Ribbon School Award are recognized in one of four categories: Bronze, Silver, Gold or Green Achiever. Green Achiever schools are nominated for the U.S. Department of Education’s Green Ribbon Schools Award.