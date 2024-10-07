October 9, 2024

California Baptist University Reports Record Enrollment for 24th Year in a Row

CBU is located at 8432 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA.

California Baptist University President Ronald L. Ellis announced that Fall 2024 marks the university’s 24th consecutive year of enrollment growth. 

At the fall CBU Board of Trustees meeting, Ellis announced 2024 enrollment totaled 11,931 students. The number represents an increase of 351 students over fall 2023, an increase that has not been seen since 2019. 

“Over the past 24 years, the growth we’ve experienced stands as a testament to the dedication of the University’s leadership, faculty and staff in making CBU a place where students can truly live out their purpose,” Ellis said. “We are grateful to the students who have chosen to pursue their academic journey at CBU, and we eagerly anticipate the impact they will make on the world, fueled by Lancer spirit.”

Since Ellis arrived as president in 1994, CBU enrollment has grown from 808 students to 11,931 students, almost 15 times larger in 30 years. The University now offers more than 100 majors along with 41 graduate programs and nine doctoral programs.

