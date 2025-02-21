San Bernardino Valley and Regional Partners Celebrate Completion of Santa Ana River Enhanced Recharge Project

San Bernardino Valley, in partnership with Western Water, City of Riverside Public Utilities, and San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District, proudly marked the completion of the Santa Ana River Enhanced Recharge Phase 1-B Project with a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony today. The $55 million infrastructure investment made by local water agencies significantly enhances regional water supply resilience by more than doubling local groundwater recharge capacity.

“This project is a shining example of what regional collaboration can accomplish,” said T. Milford Harrison, Board President of San Bernardino Valley. “By investing in our local water supply with innovative solutions, we are making our region more resilient to drought while securing reliable water for our grandchildren and great grandchildren.”

The Santa Ana River Enhanced Recharge Project will allow up to 80,000 acre-feet of stormwater per year to be captured and stored in the local aquifer, creating a critical supply of groundwater for future drought years. The project includes 20 new recharge basins, improved flood control structures, and inter-basin conveyance infrastructure, ensuring local water resources are managed efficiently.

In addition to improving water supply reliability, the project took an innovative approach to environmental compliance. To secure key state and federal permits, areas between the recharge basins will be restored and preserved for endangered species habitat, like the San Bernardino kangaroo rat and Least Bell’s vireo.

“This site has long been a critical part of our watershed, especially the Santa Ana River alluvial fan,” Heather Dyer, CEO/ General Manager for San Bernardino Valley. “By leveraging this land for both water storage and ecosystem restoration, we are ensuring that both our human communities and the native ecosystems benefit for generations to come.”

The Santa Ana River Enhanced Recharge Project ensures that more local water is captured during wet years and stored underground for future drought conditions—a key strategy in preparing Southern California for long-term water challenges.