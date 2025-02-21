Ontario to Spotlight West Coast’s Largest Sports Complex, Expanding Entertainment District at 2025 State of the City

With transformative projects underway, the City of Ontario is buzzing with activity, from the hum of cranes to the rise of new structures. This year’s theme, “Pardon Our Dust,” celebrates the exciting developments shaping Ontario’s future.

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Ontario will host its annual State of the City event at the Ontario Convention Center. The program will spotlight groundbreaking developments, including the Ontario Sports Empire, the largest sports complex west of the Rockies, and the growing entertainment district near the Toyota Arena. Investments in infrastructure and public services will also take center stage, highlighting the City’s dedication to long term growth and opportunity.

The evening begins at 5 p.m. with registration and networking, followed by the main program at 6 p.m. and a networking forum afterward. These sessions offer valuable opportunities to build strategic connections with key community stakeholders.

Tickets are $50 per person, and early registration is encouraged as past events have drawn nearly 1,000 attendees. Visit OntarioSOC.com [ontariosoc.com] to register or explore sponsorship opportunities.

A Bold Vision for Ontario’s Future

With a population of more than 180,000 residents and over 14,000 businesses, Ontario is the fastest growing city in the Inland Empire. Nearly 150,000 new residents are projected over the next 25 years. Home to a thriving business community and global corporations, Ontario also features major attractions like Ontario Mills Mall, Toyota Arena, and Ontario International Airport, the fastest-growing airport in the United States for seven consecutive years.

“We are excited to share Ontario’s progress and bold plans for the future,” Mayor Paul S. Leon said. “This is not just about what we are building today; it is about shaping a future where opportunity thrives for our residents, businesses, and visitors. Ontario is a model of what a 21st century city can offer.”

Join us on March 19, 2025, to celebrate Ontario’s progress. Experience the energy, vision, and collaboration driving one of Southern California’s most exciting cities.