Rialto City Council Approves Development Plan, Financing for Modern Police Station

A new state-of-the-art police station is coming to one of Southern California’s fastest-growing communities following a decision this week by the Rialto City Council to move forward with a development agreement and financing for the planned 56,500-square-foot facility.

The new police station and support building will replace the Rialto Police Department’s 50-year-old facility on North Willow Avenue, which was built when the City had fewer than 30,000 people and a total of 45 sworn and civilian police staff. Today, Rialto is home to 104,000 people and has 135 sworn police officers and 84 civilian staff.

“It has been the dream of the Rialto City Council to have a police station that represents the hard work of the dedicated men and women of the department and their service to the community. This is something we’re all very proud of,” said Rialto City Councilmember Ed Scott.

On Tuesday, November 14, the City Council approved a development agreement with Griffin, Swinerton and a financing agreement that includes the issuing of lease revenue bonds to help cover the projected $83 million cost of the project. The City will contribute $30 million from its unrestricted fund balance – money that is not part of the General Fund or other operating reserves. The balance, estimated at roughly $53 million, would be paid for through the sale of bonds. The agreement with Griffin Swinerton reflects an innovative public-private partnership (P3) which streamlines the development process.

Groundbreaking would occur by midyear 2024, with a projected completion date of mid 2026.

The new two-story police station near Willow Avenue and Rialto Avenue would include a 40,800-square-foot main building and a 10,000-square-foot support building. The latter would house a firearms range, logistics and quartermaster, animal control, bicycle patrol and storage. The existing police station will remain operational during the construction period, with no interruption in service.

By building the new station now, the City will be able to meet the public safety and quality-of-life needs well into the future. By 2035, Rialto forecasts its population to exceed 111,000, along with continued business expansion that has made it a critical economic and employment hub within the Inland Empire. Police staffing by 2035 is projected to reach 169 sworn officers and 91 civilian staff.

“On behalf of the Rialto Police Department, we are honored to serve the Rialto community and we’re looking forward to this new police facility to set the standard for law enforcement, “ said Mark Kling, Chief of Police who has served in that capacity since 2017, and also served as Chief of Police for Rialto from 2001 to 2012.