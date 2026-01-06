San Bernardino Seeks Volunteers for Jan. 22 Homeless Count, Early Morning Kickoff at National Orange Show

The City of San Bernardino is asking community members to volunteer for its 2026 Homeless Point-in-Time Count, a federally mandated survey that will take place Thursday, Jan. 22, from 5:15 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Volunteers will convene at the National Orange Show, Gate #10, 930 S. Arrowhead Ave., before deploying in teams throughout the city to locate and identify people experiencing homelessness using a mobile app. Volunteers will also distribute backpacks filled with essential items to assist people they encounter.

“San Bernardino is strongest when we care for one another,” Mayor Helen Tran said. “The Point-In-Time Count gives us the opportunity to do just that by showing up and ensuring every homeless individual in our community is counted. I urge everyone to volunteer and make a real impact.”

Point-in-time counts are conducted nationwide to identify the number of people experiencing homelessness, including individuals living outdoors as well as those staying in emergency shelters, transitional housing and safe havens.

Volunteers receive instructions from a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy during the homeless point-in-time count in Bloomington in January 2024.

Local officials said the results help determine funding allotments for programs and services in communities. Surveys will be conducted throughout San Bernardino County on Jan. 22.

“A complete and accurate count is essential to strategically address homelessness in the City,” said Cassandra Searcy, the city’s deputy director of housing and homelessness. “Volunteer participation is crucial for a successful Count, and we hope San Bernardino residents will once again turn out to be an important part of the solution.”

The city said volunteers may include anyone who wants to help address homelessness in San Bernardino, including social service providers, educational institutions, faith-based organizations, local businesses, civic and nonprofit organizations, neighborhood associations, current and formerly homeless individuals, and community members.

All volunteers must be at least 18 years old, have a smartphone or device to download and use the PITC app, and complete a training session before participating. Trainings will be offered during the day and evening, both virtually and in person, from Jan. 7 through Jan. 20, according to the city.

One in-person training is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Norman F. Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. Sixth St., in San Bernardino.

To register, volunteers are asked to visit the county registration page and select the City of San Bernardino as the location. Training dates and registration are also available through the county’s Eventbrite page.

For more information, the city said residents can contact Homeless Solutions Manager Gabriela Leon at (909) 998-2000, extension 2280, or leon_ga@sbcity.org.

A man experiencing homelessness sits outside his makeshift shelter in Bloomington as volunteers conduct the homeless point-in-time count in January 2024.