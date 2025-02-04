San Bernardino’s Lunar Fest Draws 1,000+ Attendees, Residents Celebrate Growing Cultural Diversity

More than 1,000 people gathered at Court Street Square on Saturday for San Bernardino’s 2nd Annual Lunar Fest, a celebration of Lunar New Year that highlighted the city’s growing cultural diversity. Hosted by the city’s Parks & Recreation Department, the event featured live performances, food vendors, and traditional festivities, drawing attendees of all ages and backgrounds.

Mayor Helen Tran, dressed in a silk ao dai—a traditional Vietnamese Lunar New Year gown—praised the festival as a reflection of San Bernardino’s unity and cultural embrace.

“The fact that we are embracing cultural celebrations and our diversity in this community is what matters,” Tran said. “If you look around, you see people from all walks of life coming together to learn, understand, and celebrate. That is about the community, and this is San Bernardino. We are one community, and this is beautiful.”

With the event outgrowing its current location, Tran hinted at a potential move to the vacant Carousel Mall lot next year to accommodate increasing attendance.

Mayor Helen Tran celebrates Lunar Fest with San Bernardino residents and friends Connie Galaviz, Maria Franco, Helen Teal, Louise Perera, and Josie Salcido at Court Street Square on Feb. 1. The group, who all live downtown, walked to the event together to enjoy the festivities and embrace the city’s growing cultural diversity.

A diverse crowd watches in awe as a jianshu martial artist performs a sword-fighting demonstration at San Bernardino’s Lunar Fest, showcasing the rich traditions of Chinese martial arts.

The Cortez family joins Mayor Helen Tran in front of the stage at Lunar Fest, moments after enjoying their favorite performance of the day—a mesmerizing violinist who combined music with dance.

San Bernardino Police Officer Taha shares a high-five with a young family member of Mayor Helen Tran during Lunar Fest, highlighting the spirit of community and celebration.

Residents voiced their appreciation for the event’s representation of San Bernardino’s diverse community. Maria Franco, who attended with four neighbors, said she was encouraged by the festival’s inclusivity.

“It’s great to see more cultural events in our city,” Franco said. “We walked just two blocks to be here, and it’s amazing to see this kind of celebration in our own neighborhood.”

Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, is a centuries-old tradition marking the start of the Chinese calendar year. Celebrations include family gatherings, gift-giving, traditional foods, fireworks, and prayers for good fortune. Iconic symbols such as lanterns, plum blossoms, and the 12 Chinese zodiac animals—this year’s being the snake—hold deep cultural significance.

For Tran, the holiday holds personal meaning.

“Growing up, we would make sure our home was squeaky clean, and when New Year’s came, we embraced, thanked, and prayed for our ancestors,” she said. “For my culture, the celebration lasts three days, filled with beautiful food, family, and the kids are always spoiled with red envelopes filled with money. It’s always been a great time for my family to come together.”

The daylong festival featured an array of attractions, including a bar area, specialty craft vendors, Lunar New Year decorations, and multiple staged photo areas. One of the event’s standout performances was a violinist who combined intricate dance moves with her music, captivating the audience.

San Bernardino resident Connie Galaviz said the violinist’s performance was her favorite part of the event, while the Cortez family, who stopped by after church, stayed for hours after being drawn in by the energy of the crowd and a live sword-fighting demonstration.

As San Bernardino continues to embrace its cultural diversity through events like Lunar Fest, residents say they hope to see even more celebrations highlighting the city’s many traditions.