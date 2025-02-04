Reche Canyon Residents Voice Concerns Over Crime and Traffic Safety at Town Hall Meeting

Roughly 30 residents gathered in the cafeteria of Reche Canyon Elementary School Thursday evening for a town hall led by Mayor Pro Tem John Echevarria.

The discussion covered a range of local concerns, including crime, traffic safety and congestion, the relocation of Colton’s free-roaming donkeys and fire evacuation procedures. The meeting lasted for about one and a half hours.

Residents expressed a mix of frustration and solidarity over crime, citing a recent break-in Colton on Prado Lane. While some questioned whether Colton police officers did enough to protect residents, Echevarria acknowledged their concerns and assured the crowd he will push to hire more police officers during “budget talks” in March.

“Tune in and you will see John Echevarria fighting for more police officers,” Echevarria said.

Traffic safety and congestion in the canyon was another major issue. Several residents pointed to reckless driving and frequent bottlenecks at Prado Lane and Reche Canyon. The idea of a roundabout seemed promising, but Reche Canyon is governed by six “separate jurisdictions,” including “Riverside County, San Bernardino County, City of Colton, City of Loma Linda, City of Redlands and Moreno Valley,” Echevarria said.

“I’ve had other people ask about the roundabout,” Echevarria said, “and we know that it’s going to slow down traffic tremendously.” However, he said he would ask the city’s engineers “if they think it’s viable.”

As a workaround, 4th generation Colton resident Brandi Augenstein suggested the jurisdictions governing Reche Canyon to form a “joint county municipal advisory council” to solve its traffic and safety concerns.

The relocation of the region’s wild donkeys, a long-standing issue in Reche Canyon, was briefly discussed as Echevarria expressed his appreciation for Colton’s burros amid confusion on their relocation and contract status.

In December 2024, San Bernardino County (SBC) partnered with Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue (PVDR) to rescue and relocate the region’s wild burros to Arizona and Texas. However, after rescuing and relocating 256 donkeys, SBC and PVDR agreed to terminate their contract on Jan. 24.

Lastly, residents expressed concern over the community’s fire evacuation plan—especially for Reche Canyon Elementary School. Israel Fuentes Jr., a board member of the Colton Unified School District, said buses will be escorted by police and “the kids will be out in less than 30 minutes.”

“If you ever have other questions like this, please, feel free to contact the school district, and our safety director, John Sachs, can give you a plan,” Fuentes said.