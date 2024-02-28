San Gorgonio Alumnus Angel Orozco Champions Crusade for Enhanced Funding to Mitigate Harsh SBCUSD Learning Environments

In a bold move to address disparities in educational resources, Angel Orozco, a San Gorgonio High School alumnus from the class of 2023, is spearheading a campaign to secure increased funding for the San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD).

During a press conference organized by Public Advocates on February 21, Orozco passionately voiced the urgent need for equitable funding to enhance the classroom experience and overall learning environment.

“Our district is facing a critical shortfall in funding, which is severely impacting the quality of education students in our communities are receiving,” Orozco stated. “During my time at San Gorgonio High School and still across many SBCUSD schools, students are contending with outdated facilities, limited resources, and a lack of essential equipment. This is unacceptable.”

Orozco detailed the challenges faced by students at San Gorgonio High School, including overcrowded classrooms and insufficient lab spaces. “In biology classes, the lack of microscopes and other basic equipment meant that we often had to skip over important hands-on activities,” he explained. “This significantly hindered our ability to engage with the material fully.”

In his experience, the situation was further exacerbated during the summer months when unreliable HVAC units frequently broke down, leaving students and teachers exhausted from the heat. “The lack of proper ventilation and air conditioning makes it incredibly difficult to focus and learn, especially when temperatures soar,” Orozco added.

He also highlighted the adverse impact of water damage San Gorgonio faced anytime it rained, which forced the closure of some classrooms and disrupted the learning environment. “The stark reality is that our learning environment is far from conducive to success,” Orozco lamented. “We need modernized classrooms, state-of-the-art equipment, and wellness centers to support our student’s mental health and academic growth.”

The disparities in funding between SBCUSD and more affluent districts are a central concern for Orozco. He argues that the current allocation of funds fails to reflect the needs of the district’s predominantly low-income student population.

“In a district as large and diverse as ours, it’s imperative that funding is distributed in a way that ensures all students have equal opportunities to thrive,” Orozco emphasized. “We’re calling on state legislators and Governor Newsom to rectify this injustice and invest in the future of our community.”

The legal demand letter sent by Public Advocates to the state legislature underscores the collective demand for change. Orozco’s advocacy, along with the support of students, educators, and community members, aims to catalyze a shift towards a more equitable distribution of resources in education.

A current freshman at San Bernardino Valley College, Orozco is majoring in liberal arts with a focus on political science, and is determined to leverage his education to continue advocating for his community. His efforts highlight the critical role of student voices in shaping policies that impact their educational experiences and futures.

(Left to right) Brothers Arturo Orozco and Angel Orozco advocating with Inland Congregations United for Change, helping Inland Empire congregations fight for equality, equity and justice.