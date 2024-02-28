Packers’ Kenny Clark Jr. Makes Surprise Appearance at RUSD Black History Celebration

Green Bay Packers player Kenny Clark Jr. made a surprise appearance that electrified attendees at the Rialto Unified School District’s Black History Celebration. The event, which marked the culmination of a month-long series of vibrant and engaging activities, showcased the district’s commitment to honoring the diverse voices and experiences that shape our society.

The RUSD proudly showcased African American history throughout February with a variety of events filled with joy, celebration, and information. The highlight was the highly anticipated Black History Celebration, held on February 24th at Wilmer Amina Carter High School. This vibrant event, with the theme “Celebrating Our Unsung Heroes,” brought together RUSD students, staff, families, and the community to pay tribute to the often overlooked contributions of African Americans throughout history. From mesmerizing student performances to thought-provoking speeches, the Black History Celebration showcased the talent, creativity, and resilience within the RUSD community.

A special guest appearance by Clark Jr., a Carter HS graduate, and a three-time Pro Bowler as a defensive lineman with the Green Bay Packers, wowed the audience as he surprised attendees with his presence in the theatre hall. His presence added an extra layer of excitement and inspiration to the event.

With his family by his side, Clark Jr. took the stage to deliver an inspiring message about working hard and pursuing your dreams.

There was a lot to celebrate at the event. Students from Jehue Middle School’s Black Student Union kicked off the event with a moving rendition of the Black National Anthem, setting the tone for an afternoon filled with talent and inspiration. Student performers from Kordyak Elementary School, Curtis Elementary School, Werner Elementary School, and Kelley Elementary School took the stage to honor unsung heroes of African American history through music, dance, and performances.

Reverend Samuel Casey, Executive Director of COPE (Congregations Organized for Prophetic Engagement) and Pastor at New Life Christian Church, delivered a powerful keynote speech, urging everyone to dream and make a difference in their communities. His uplifting message emphasized the power of all of us to create positive change.

The event concluded with a stirring performance by poet Brandon Allen, who captivated the audience with his poignant words and powerful delivery. Allen’s poem served as a fitting finale to an afternoon of celebration.

The celebration of Black History Month has been ongoing throughout the RUSD during February. Schools across the RUSD have organized a variety of activities to commemorate the month. Kelley Elementary School hosted its third annual Black History Bee, where students dressed as key figures from the Harlem Renaissance competed in a Black History Bee. Meanwhile, Morgan Elementary School and Kordyak Elementary School treated students to Black History laser shows, giving students an engaged way to experience the cultural heritage of African Americans.

At Morris Elementary School, students engaged in daily morning facts and music sessions focusing on powerful messages by Black artists. The culmination of their efforts was the school’s annual Black History Month Celebration on February 23rd, a testament to the importance of education and reflection during this significant month.

Schools also made Black History a part of the daily activities on campus. For example, Curtis and Garcia Elementary Schools incorporated Black History facts into their morning announcements, providing students with valuable insights into the achievements and contributions of African Americans throughout history.

Myers Elementary School also hosted a captivating Black History Animatronic Show, inside the school’s Innovation Lab, offering students research and share information about prominent figures in Black history with an immersive show.

And the celebrations didn’t stop at school sites. RUSD’s Nutrition Services hosted a festive Black History celebration on February 15 that featured history, speeches, awards, and performances.

As Black History Month draws to a close, these activities stand as testaments to the profound impact of celebrating and honoring African American voices and experiences across time.

Alicia Rodriguez, Education Specialist at Kelley Elementary School, congratulates a student participant with a high five during the school’s annual Black History Bee event. The lively competition highlighted the Harlem Renaissance and encouraged students to learn more about African American pioneers of the time.