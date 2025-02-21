San Manuel Band of Mission Indians $300,000 Grant to City of Loma Linda Provides Lifesaving Heart Monitors for Inland Empire First Responders.

To recognize a $300,000 grant from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians to purchase electrocardiogram (ECG) heart monitors for Inland Empire first responders, the Loma Linda Fire Department held a heart health and emergency intervention demonstration exercise titled “Listen to Your Heart” as part of American Heart Month. This demonstration showcased electrocardiogram (ECG) lifesaving applications, aimed at educating the public on recognizing signs of heart distress and the importance of when to call for immediate medical aid.

Loma Linda City Councilwoman Rhonda Spencer-Hwang joined Loma Linda Fire Chief Daniel Harker in recognizing the grant’s impact on enhancing emergency medical care in the region. San Manuel Fire Department’s Assistant Chief Ralph Tovar remarked on the strong partnerships forged with the American Heart Association and Loma Linda University Health and Hospital that brought these partners together during American Heart Month.

“When you call for help early, medics from Loma Linda and San Manuel can use these monitors to determine whether you need transport to Loma Linda or other nearby hospitals,” said San Manuel Assistant Fire Chief Tovar. “The success of American Heart Month relies on partnerships among fire departments, EMTs, non-profits, and, most importantly, individuals who, if they “listen to their hearts,” can act as their own first responders.”

Attendees witnessed a live demonstration where firefighter medics used the newly acquired equipment on a simulated heart attack patient.

Following the demonstration, Dr. Antoine Sakr from Loma Linda University Health engaged the audience in a Q&A session, providing essential insights on how individuals can identify symptoms of heart distress that could lead to serious health issues. He said that while the most common symptom of a heart attack for both men and women is chest pain, women may experience less obvious signs, including pain in the upper abdomen, fainting, and extreme fatigue.

This event exemplifies the collaborative spirit fostered by the intergovernmental agreements between the City of Loma Linda and the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and strong non-profit partnerships showcasing a shared commitment to protecting and serving the community.