Teacher Arrested for Alleged Sexual Abuse at Terrace Elementary in Riverside

On February 11, 2025, Riverside Police began investigating a female juvenile’s report of sexual abuse by a former teacher. The alleged crimes occurred during summer school in June 2022 at Terrace Elementary in Riverside, involving a 4th-grade teacher.

The following day, detectives from the Sexual Assault – Child Abuse (SACA) Unit began investigating the allegations. As a result, they arrested 53-year-old Hector Edward Zaldivar of Ontario. He was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on charges of lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under 14 using force. He is being held on one million dollars bail.

Mr. Zaldivar is employed by the Alvord Unified School District, and detectives suspect there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact SACA Detective Steven Espinosa at (951) 353-7120 or SEspinosa@RiversideCA.gov.

For anonymous tips, the Riverside Police Department’s “Atlas 1” mobile app offers a secure “Send a Message” feature. The app is available for download both APPLE and ANDROID devices.

STATEMENT FROM ALVORD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

The health and safety of our students is our highest priority, and we are fully cooperating with the Riverside Police Department as they conduct their investigation.

Alvord Unified School District has placed the teacher on immediate administrative leave and is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety and support of our students, staff, and families. We encourage parents to have open conversations with their children and reach out if they need guidance or support. Counseling services are available for students and staff, and we urge anyone in need of assistance to contact their child’s teacher or site administrator. While schools are closed next week, families can also reach us at studentservices@alvordschools.org.

We understand that this news is deeply troubling, and we remain committed to providing a safe and supportive learning environment for all students. If anyone has information that may assist in the investigation, please contact Riverside Police Detective Steven Espinosa at (951) 353-7120 or SEspinosa@RiversideCA.gov.

Thank you for your partnership as we navigate this difficult time together.