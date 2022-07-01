SB Symphony Concert Under the Stars with Fireworks July 2

The San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director and Conductor Anthony Parnther, will present an evening of music under the stars – with fireworks – Saturday, July 2, on the San Bernardino Valley College football field. Repertoire includes patriotic favorites, works from the American Songbook, and Tchaikovsky’s bombastic 1812 Overture!

“It’s so important to me to find more ways to bring our amazing community together in as many varied ways as possible, while celebrating the unmatched musical contributions of our country,” said Maestro Parnther.

Two vocalists have been selected to perform with the Symphony. Explained Maestro Parnther, “Both Laura Dickinson and Ashley Faatoalia have the kind of voices that can equally command opera, pop, soul, jazz, and commercial as the Symphony moves from chart to chart, style to style. I’ve challenged them to cover the entire expanse of American musical genres in one concert and it will be mesmerizing and thrilling to watch these virtuosos tackle this momentous feat!”

Both assigned table seating and general admission lawn/bleacher seating are available for purchase. Children under age 12 are free, as is parking campuswide. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The concert begins promptly at 7:30 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early with their picnic baskets or visit one of the food trucks that will be on campus for Valley College’s free SUMMERFEST event which will also feature campus tours, information booths, and demonstrations.

“We’re thrilled to kick off summer fun by welcoming our community to San Bernardino Valley College to enjoy live musical performances under the stars,” said Diana Z. Rodriguez, Chancellor of the San Bernardino Community College District. “We appreciate our partners at the San Bernardino Symphony for bringing Hollywood-quality arts programs closer to our local students and families.”

Multi-Grammy and Emmy winning music producer and contractor Laura Dickinson is best known for their voice acting work with Riot Games (League of Legends) and extensive work for Disney Television Animation, including four seasons of both Phineas and Ferb and Sofia the First.

Previous principal soloist work with Pasadena Symphony & Pops, Latin American Jazz Orchestra, Owensboro Symphony, Santa Rosa Symphony, New West Symphony, United Nations Ambassador Ricky Kej, and Salt Lake City Jazz Orchestra has brought Laura great musical joy, in addition to an 18-year relationship with Laguna Beach’s Pageant of the Masters. Laura has also opened for Tony Bennett, Josh Groban, Lyle Lovett, Bob

Newhart, Howie Mandel, and vocal directed / contracted for Michael Bublé since 2015. Laura will join the Pullman Pops in August, Pasadena Pops this December, and return to Santa Rosa Symphony in April of 2023.

Ashley Faatoalia is a versatile and inspirational singer. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Ashley studied voice at Chapman University with Dr. Peter Atherton and since then he has been performing far and wide. The Los Angeles Times calls him “Outstanding”, Opera News calls his singing “hauntingly beautiful” and credits him with “a voice of winning purity and variety of expression” and The San Francisco Chronicle labels his voice “Sweet-toned.”

Ashley has become a sought-after vocalist for new works and experimental projects working closely with composers from across the country including, Anthony Davis, Christopher Cerrone, Rand Steiger, Lewis Pesacov, Anne LeBaron and many more. Often noted for his soaring tenor and warm stage presence, Ashley’s recent engagements include roles in The Central Park Five with Long Beach Opera, The Three Women of Jerusalem with Los Angeles Opera, Porgy & Bess with Seattle Opera, EUROPERAS with The Los Angeles

Philharmonic and The Industry, and in the Emmy-Award-winning, Pulitzer-Prize-nominated, Invisible Cities.

Tickets and Location Details:

Assigned Table Seating at tables of eight is available at $30-$100 per seat. General Admission grass/bleacher seating is also available at $10 per person (don’t forget your lawn chairs and blankets!) Children under 12 are free. Parking is also free campus-wide. Tickets may be purchased online at www.sanbernardinosympohny.org or by phone at (909) 381-5388 Monday through Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Arrive early to enjoy the free San Bernardino Valley College SUMMERFEST. Visit the information booths, take a campus tour, and check out the food trucks. Guests are also welcome to bring their own picnic baskets to enjoy in the stadium. The concert will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m.

San Bernardino Valley College is located at 701 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino. The football field is located on the south side of campus.