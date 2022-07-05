Dr. G shares festive cheer in South Colton

By Christina Perris, community submission

Last week, one might be curious about the tall man standing on the corner of La Cadena and N Street, dressed in top hat, a starry vest and dazzling stripped pants. Visitors driving past the Sombrero Market might have asked themselves what was going on, but on the other hand, most everyone in Colton knew it was probably Dr.G, and they would be correct. Not only were the So Colton faithful quick to wave back but were eager to stop for a minute to take a picture with Dr. G.

Devin Gill, owner of Sombrero Market commented, “This was a great idea and brought additional customers to the store.” Even though the sun was brightly shining, Dr. G spent the Saturday mid-day hours waving to the Colton residents in a full “Uncle Sam” costume as he unofficially welcomed everyone to the Fourth of July weekend.

For several years, Dr. G has donned custom-made costumes on holidays and special event and has devoted quality time in and amongst the residents. This time, Dr G played the part of Uncle Sam to coincide with Independence Day and the Fourth of July. For Halloween he was a Pharaoh. At Thanksgiving, he donned a man-sized turkey costume to the delight of children. At Christmas Dr G performed Christmas carols on his trumpet, as the ”Colton Elf,” and most recently at Easter, he was the “Colton Easter Bunny.”

For the dozens of people who stopped by Sombrero Market, their picture with Dr G was posted on his Facebook page @ “DrG-“. Over 25 people participated in this Saturday’s event and hundreds of drivers offered waves and a honk as they drove by. This tradition is continuing to grow to the delight of Colton residents, both young children, as well as adults.

For those who know Dr. G, which are many in the community, knows that he maintains close contact with the residents. He is available, is always willing to help as much as possible, and…willing to “roll up his sleeves.”

These costume appearances are just another way Dr. G reaches out to the community. Children love it, and parents enjoy a “Colton Smile.” Congratulations to Dr. G on this successful community outreach. May he be blessed with many more active years to come, and may his service to the community continue to be a blessing to all those with whom he comes into contact.