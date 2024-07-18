SBCCD Appoints Dr. Cherina Betters, a Product of the Community College System, to Board of Trustees

The San Bernardino Community College District (SBCCD) has officially welcomed Dr. Cherina Betters to its Board of Trustees, following her appointment on June 13 and her swearing-in ceremony on July 11.

Dr. Betters, who will represent Area 7, succeeds Dr. Anne Viricel, who served on the board for nine years until her term ended on June 30. Area 7 encompasses Highland, Lake Arrowhead, nearby mountain communities, and neighborhoods surrounding the San Bernardino International Airport. Dr. Betters’ appointment is to complete Dr. Viricel’s term, with the seat up for election on November 5, 2024.

Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, who recognized Dr. Betters as the 2021 Woman of the Year in California’s 23rd Senate District, administered the oath of office.

The SBCCD Board of Trustees oversees the educational mission and sets policy for the district, which serves nearly 20,000 students through Crafton Hills College, San Bernardino Valley College, KVCR Public Media, and the Economic Development & Corporate Training Center.

Dr. Betters has been the Chief of Equity and Access at the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools since 2020, where she established the Student Voice Advisory Council. This initiative supports alternative education students who are potential community college or vocational school attendees post-graduation. She is also an adjunct professor at Cal State San Bernardino, teaching in the Teacher Education & Foundations and Educational Leadership & Technology departments.

Board Chair Dr. Stephanie Houston expressed enthusiasm about Dr. Betters joining the board, stating, “Dr. Betters brings a wealth of experience and a heartfelt commitment to educational equity that aligns perfectly with our district’s goals. We are excited about the fresh perspectives she will bring to our efforts in enhancing educational opportunities and outcomes for all our students.”

Dr. Betters’ professional background includes roles as an administrator at San Jacinto Unified School District from 2018 to 2020 and as a teacher in the Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District from 2004 to 2018. She earned her doctorate in educational leadership and administration from Cal State San Bernardino.

Dr. Betters is deeply connected to the region and is set to become the president of the Association of California School Administrators Region 12. She also serves on the board of Santa Claus Incorporated, a nonprofit supporting vulnerable children in the Inland Empire for over 68 years, and is involved with Project Impact, a CSUSB advisory committee focused on diversifying the teaching profession. Additionally, she is an advisory committee member for First 5 of San Bernardino and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s NextGen Information Exchange Committee.

“I am a product of the community college system,” said Dr. Betters, highlighting her deep connection to the mission and impact of community education. Dr. Betters is also a proud parent of six children and one grandchild. When asked about her vision for community colleges, she stated, “The purpose of community colleges is to influence and impact the trajectory of the lives, careers, and opportunities of the students they serve.” She views her role on the board as an extension of her lifelong commitment to education, aiming to be a change agent in the lives of students and the broader college community.

Meanwhile, SBCCD Trustee Area 5 remains vacant following the retirement of long-serving Trustee Gloria Macias Harrison, who stepped down on June 30.