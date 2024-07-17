Thomas Torrence, Four Decade Rialto Unified School District Employee, Passes Away at 86

Thomas Torrence, a dedicated and beloved employee of the Rialto Unified School District for over four decades, passed away on May 15, 2024, at the age of 86. He is now reunited in heaven with his late wife, Julie Torrence, who preceded him in death on June 20, 2018. The couple, formerly of Cherry Valley, are remembered fondly by family, friends, and colleagues.

Mr. Torrence’s remarkable career with the Rialto Unified School District began in 1958 when he joined as a temporary summer painter. His commitment and hard work led him to rise through the ranks, ultimately retiring as the Maintenance and Operations Manager after 41 years of dedicated service. According to his family, Mr. Torrence was “a generous man beyond words, had a servant’s heart, and was able to help so many. He will be truly missed.”

Born in New Castle, Indiana, Thomas was the eldest child of Cecil and Dorothy Mae Torrence. At the age of 15, he moved with his family to San Bernardino, California. Throughout his life, he remained closely connected to his community and family. He is survived by his son, Jay Torrence (Lisa) of Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Lori Torrence of Highland; three stepchildren, Greg Hinshaw (Amy) of Prineville, Oregon, Cindy Saks (Jeff) of Highland, and Jeffery Hinshaw of Sisters, Oregon. Thomas also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sons Greg Torrence and Bruce Torrence.

A celebration of Thomas’s life was held on Friday, July 12, 2024, at Trinity Church in Redlands, California. In a heartfelt tribute, the Rialto Unified School District Board of Education closed its public meeting on July 11, 2024, with a moment of silence and adjourned in his honor, expressing gratitude for his many years of service.

The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a charity of your choice that supports veterans, reflecting Thomas’s enduring spirit of generosity and service.

The Rialto Unified School District extends its deepest condolences to the Torrence family during this time of loss. Thomas’s legacy of dedication and kindness will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.