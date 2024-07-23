Alejandro Gutierrez Chavez Joins Leadership of CA for the Arts and CA Arts Advocates Board

The San Bernardino County Arts community celebrates as Alejandro Gutierrez Chavez, Executive Director of Arts Connection, is appointed to the Board of Directors for CA for the Arts (CFTA) and CA Arts Advocates (CAA). This prestigious appointment recognizes Alejandro’s outstanding leadership and commitment to advancing the arts across California.

Alejandro Gutierrez Chavez, a dynamic leader in the San Bernardino County Arts community, brings a wealth of experience and a passion for equity and inclusion in the arts. Under his guidance, Arts Connection has flourished, providing vital support to local artists and promoting the arts as an essential component of community well-being.

Alejandro’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for the arts in California, as CFTA continues to champion policies and programs that ensure the arts are accessible to all. His role on the board will enable him to bring resources and opportunities from the state level to the local communities of San Bernardino County, further strengthening the region’s cultural infrastructure.

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors for California for the Arts and California Arts Advocates.” said Alejandro Gutierrez Chavez. “This opportunity allows me to advocate for the arts on a broader scale and to bring valuable insights and resources back to our local communities across San Bernardino County and the Inland Empire. I look forward to working with my fellow board members to create a more vibrant and inclusive arts landscape for all Californians.”

Arts Connection has been an instrumental supporter of art communities across the county, including the city of San Bernardino, where their main office is located at the Garcia Center for the Arts. They currently offer a variety of programs that support the local arts ecosystem, such as the Arts Avenue program, which utilizes community teaching artists to provide high-quality arts classes in the San Bernardino City Unified School District, and Estudio AIRE program, which offers emerging artists studio space, professional development, and community engagement opportunities. Other initiatives include the Morongo Basin Big Read, Creative Corps Inland SoCal, Arts Crawl, Poetry Out Loud, and many more.

“Having Alejandro join the CA for the Arts and CA Arts Advocates board is a tremendous milestone for our community,” said Michael Segura, Board President of the Garcia Center for the Arts. “His leadership at Arts Connection has been transformative, and I am confident he will bring the same passion and vision to his new role, while also bringing invaluable resources and tools back to our local communities.”

Alejandro’s appointment to the CFTA and CAA board is a significant milestone for Arts Connection and the broader arts community in San Bernardino County. It underscores the organization’s commitment to fostering a thriving arts ecosystem and its dedication to serving as a catalyst for cultural and social change.

For more information about California for the Arts and California Arts Advocates, please visit www.caforthearts.org, www.caartsadvocates.org.