Krak Boba “Kraks” Into Rialto with Ice-Smashing Ceremony, Bold Flavors, and Handcrafted Creations

The excitement was palpable as Krak Boba officially “krakked” into Rialto on January 18, 2025, with a grand opening celebration that included its signature ice-breaking ceremony, bold handcrafted beverages, and an empowering sense of community.

The event kicked off with Krak Boba’s unique opening ritual: a giant block of ice and a sledgehammer. Guests and staff gathered outside the storefront to “Krak the store open,” symbolizing courage and community unity. Attendees enthusiastically joined in, shattering the ice and setting the tone for a weekend of fun and flavorful creations.

“This ritual is at the heart of what Krak Boba represents,” said a Krak Boba representative. “It’s about tapping into your inner warrior, embracing empowerment, and celebrating the joy of boba with the community.”

Inside, guests discovered Krak Boba’s enticing menu, featuring specialty drinks like the Mango Tango and Taro Twist, the latter crafted from a 50-year-old family taro recipe. Each beverage is handcrafted with fresh fruit and innovative flavors, showcasing the franchise’s commitment to quality and consistency. Whether it was refreshing teas like the Butterfly Passion Fritz or comforting hot options such as the Hot Matcha Latte, Krak Boba ensured every drink was a unique experience.

To celebrate the grand opening, Krak Boba offered the first 100 guests complimentary drinks and extended a buy-one-get-one-free promotion throughout the weekend. A raffle added even more excitement, with prizes including a 65-inch television and a one-year supply of boba.

A long line of eager customers wraps around Krak Boba’s newest location in Rialto as the community gathers for the grand opening celebration.

Located at 1175 W Renaissance Parkway, Suite 650, the new Rialto store is part of Krak Boba’s mission to deliver high-quality, handcrafted boba while fostering a welcoming and empowering community.

Krak Boba’s Rialto debut marks another milestone in its expansion across Southern California, where it continues to inspire boba enthusiasts to join the boba revolution. For more information, visit KrakBoba.com.