SBCUSD Board of Education Honors Outstanding Individuals

In November, the Board of Education presented the Outstanding Achievement Awards to students, parents and staff of Barton and Gomez Elementary Schools, Arrowview Middle School and San Gorgonio High School (San G).

The Board recognizes Outstanding Student Award winners to honor excellence in academics, athletics, fine arts, citizenship and most improvement. The Board also presents the Outstanding Parent/Grandparent/Volunteer Award and Outstanding Employee Award to individuals who embody the District’s dedication to student achievement and well-being.

Barton Elementary School, Principal Dr. Janice Gordon:

Aaron Caballero is a fourth-grader and Outstanding Student. Caballero is a model student for his peers and the definition of a Barton Bulldog by being respectful, responsible and safe. As ASB class president, he leads by example. His quiet but confident demeanor shines when he makes announcements. Caballero wants to become a lawyer. He said, “I want to help people with their cases.”

Alana Chavez is a sixth-grader and Outstanding Student. Chavez is innovative, creative and excels in all academic areas. Her commitment to her academics is commendable, and it is obvious she has a passion for learning that inspires others to be the best version of themselves. Chavez would like to attend Cal State San Bernardino to major in Business and open a Craft Shop.

Outstanding Aunt Award winner Hanna Perez is an asset to Barton, helping in the classroom, on field trips and events like the Fall Festival. She has a nurturing approach when she works with students. Perez is new as a volunteer, but it seems like she’s been a part of the Barton team for years.

Educational Assistant III (EAIII)-Spanish Luz Cruz models a sense of purpose and emotional commitment by how she carries herself every day. She is emotionally invested in the data-driven discussions to ensure that all the supports are in place for all students. She is truly outstanding.

Third-Grade Teacher Anna Ortega is respected by staff, students, parents and administration for her commitment to educating students. She has a great attitude and tackles any task with a big smile. She is always professional and works collaboratively with colleagues and parents to ensure students are learning and growing.

Gomez Elementary School, Principal Maria Martinez:

Korinna Dominguez is a sixth-grader and Outstanding Student. In addition to excelling in academics, Dominguez also follows all behavioral expectations and is a great role model for other scholars. During her time at Gomez, she has joined the honor orchestra and played the violin. Dominguez enjoys baking cakes, so she aspires to one day become a chef or baker.

Melanie Flores is a fifth-grader and Outstanding Student. Flores is a hardworking and involved student. She plays the violin and is also in choir. She participates in the Expanded Learning acting club, even being cast as the protagonist of one of the school’s films. Flores wants to become a teacher because she wants to help kids learn.

Outstanding Parent Award winner Mayra Romero attends all the school council meetings, as well as the District-level parent council meetings. When she meets with the principal, she always brings solutions and ideas on how to improve. Romero always looks out for not only her own children but for all children at Gomez.

Outstanding Bilingual Secretary II Jose Alvarez is an Outstanding Classified Employee. Alvarez always comes to work with a positive attitude. When asked to complete an assignment, he never complains, and he follows through with all requests made. He frequently checks in to ensure that staff members are satisfied with how he handled a situation or how he completed a task.

Fourth-Grade Teacher Iliana Munoz is extremely dedicated and passionate about the students she serves. She ensures that all the students in her class get the best education that they can receive. She has an emotional commitment to her scholars by showing pride and empowering them to become leaders on campus.

Arrowview Middle School, Principal Berenice Rios:

Seventh-grader Tafara Sibanda is an Outstanding Student. Sibanda is polite, respectful and is an overall model student. You will not find another student more excited about coming to school and learning. Sibanda’s goal is to attend UCR’s Medical School to become a heart surgeon.

Arely Velazquez is an eighth-grader and Outstanding Student. Velazquez is mature, confident, respectful, polite and a leader for the many extracurricular activities she participates in, such as Folklorico club, National Jr. Honor Society, Dual Club and more. Velazquez is always ready to learn and always has a positive attitude. Her goal is to become a lawyer.

Maria Solano Moreno is Arrowview’s Outstanding Parent. Solano Moreno has served on the School Site Council and ELAC for the past few years, and when it comes to decision making she is always advocating for all students.

School Accounting Tech I Norma Martinez is an Outstanding Classified Employee. She works closely with the school’s Associated Student Body and the principal to ensure students and staff have everything they need in order to be successful. Martinez goes above and beyond, has positive passion and is focused on results for students.

Outstanding Program Facilitator Yesenia Casillas is an Outstanding Certificated Employee. She has been an instructional coach for 12 years, and she has impacted every new teacher that comes to the Arrowview campus. Casillas wears many hats at the school, and one of them is to organize professional development and the Arrowview Academy for new teachers.

San Gorgonio High School, Principal Jorge De La Torre:

Amara Jackson is a senior and an Outstanding Student. Jackson has been a key member of the music program at San G. As a senior, she has stepped up and been a role model for all student musicians. Jackson is always willing to lend a hand and works hard at everything she sets her mind to. Jackson plans to major in museum arts and hopes to one day be a museum curator.

Senior Gustavo Morales is an Outstanding Student. Morales shows tremendous resiliency and confidence in himself. He strives to step into leadership positions, currently serving as Vice President of Civic Awareness and participating in the Del Sol Mariachi and Ballet Folklorico. Morales has plans to join the military and also has an interest in law.

Nereida Rubio is a stellar San Gorgonio Spartan parent, supporting her three children at San G. Her oldest graduated in 2020 and competed in football and track. Her second oldest just graduated in 2023 and competed in cheerleading and swimming. Her youngest child is currently a junior and plays football and track.

Custodian III Anjeanette Tirado is an Outstanding Classified Employee. Tirado is a positive influence at San G. She is always smiling, laughing and making sure our school is ready for students and staff. She works to ensure customers receive the best service, even working 6 days a week because of the frequent Saturday events at San G.

Associated Student Body Director Jeffrey Juhnke is an Outstanding Certificated Employee. No matter what the obstacles and challenges are, Juhnke makes sure we give our students the best. He builds his students to be leaders and work collaboratively to make decisions for the students they represent.