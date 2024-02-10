Rotary Club of Colton Seeks Sponsors for Prestigious 4th Annual Miss Colton Pageant 2024

The Rotary Club of Colton is calling on local businesses and community groups to play a pivotal role in the 4th Annual Miss & Teen Miss Colton Pageant, an event that celebrates local talent, community pride, and charitable spirit. Scheduled for June 22, the pageant promises an evening of elegance and aspiration at the Whitmer Theater Stage, Colton High School.

As the Colton community anticipates this glamorous event, the Rotary Club of Colton, under the guidance of President Erlinda Armendariz, is seeking sponsorships to ensure a memorable experience for both the contestants and attendees. Young women aged 15 to 25, hailing from Colton area or attending local high schools such as Colton High, Bloomington High, and Grand Terrace High School, will vie for the coveted titles of Miss Colton and Teen Miss Colton.

Erlinda Armendariz, President of The Rotary Club of Colton and Director of the Miss Colton Pageant, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, “The Miss Colton Pageant is not just a competition; it’s a platform for young women to showcase their dedication to our community, their academic and extracurricular achievements, and their plans to make a positive impact. We are reaching out to local businesses and community groups to join us in fostering the dreams of these remarkable young women.”

The pageant is a cornerstone event in the community, with Miss and Teen Miss Colton, along with their court, set to represent the community at various local events and in surrounding areas throughout their reign. Their roles extend beyond the pageant night, embodying the spirit of Colton in their charitable endeavors and community engagements.

To make this event a success, The Rotary Club of Colton offers several levels of sponsorship, welcoming both cash donations and in-kind gifts. Sponsoring a contestant for $250 allows a hopeful young woman to enter the pageant free of charge, an initiative that underscores the community’s support for its youth and their aspirations.

Businesses and community groups interested in contributing to this illustrious event are encouraged to contact Erlinda Armendariz directly via email at Erlinda.Armendariz@yahoo.com or by phone at (951) 833-3306. This is a unique opportunity to align with a beloved local tradition and to play a role in nurturing the future leaders of the Colton community.