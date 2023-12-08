SBVC Film Dept’s Reimagined State-of-the-art Podcasting Studio: A Beacon of Tech Opportunities and Media Education in the IE

SBVC Film Dept’s Reimagined State-of-the-art Podcasting Studio: A Beacon of Tech Opportunities and Media Education in the IE2 min read
San Bernardino Valley College’s Film, Television, and Media Department (FTVM) has taken a giant leap in media education and technology for creators by unveiling its reimagined Institute of Media Arts (IMA) Podcasting Studio. This state-of-the-art facility opened on November 15th with a ribbon cutting and is poised to become a cornerstone of tech advancement and media education in the Inland Empire.
The IMA Podcasting Studio, a reimagined hub for media creativity, is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including three Black Magic 4K cameras and four radio-quality microphones. This multi-camera studio production setup is complemented by a MacBook Pro, a PlayStation 5, and a remote control three-point lighting system that enhances the ambiance. The studio’s soundproof environment, aesthetically pleasing furniture, and on-site editing capabilities create an ideal space for budding creators.
Samantha Morales, a student and intern in the SBVC FTVM program, expressed her excitement: “This space elevates the creativity in students to be artists as well as prepares us for success in the professional world as podcasters and other media forms. SBVC has continuously advanced my experience and expertise, offering endless opportunities.”
Professor Kevin Lyons from the FTVM department highlighted the studio’s significance in aligning with the latest industry trends: “With the increased interest in podcasting and new media, this space is crucial for developing skills in broadcast writing, performance, production, and collaboration. It enables students to explore various aspects of our industry and develop their creative identities.”
The FTVM Department Chair Lucas Cuny emphasized the studio’s role in fostering professional growth: “This reimagined space allows for advanced learning and professional development in podcasting and advanced media production techniques. It’s a valuable asset for current students and alumni alike.”
The podcasting studio is a testament to SBVC’s commitment to integrating advanced technology with media education. It provides an innovative and dynamic learning environment for students enrolled in courses like FTVM 110 Audio Performance, FTVM 133 Broadcast News, FTVM 134 Sports Broadcasting, and FTVM 213 Radio and Podcast Operations, who will have priority access from Spring Semester 2024.
SBVC’s reimagined IMA Podcasting Studio is not just a facility; it’s a beacon of technological advancement and a powerhouse of media education. It’s set to revolutionize how media education is perceived and delivered in the Inland Empire, nurturing a new generation of tech-savvy creators and media professionals.
