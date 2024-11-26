SBVC Theatre Arts Brings World War II and Wonderland Together in I.E. Premiere of Alice by Heart

The Theatre Arts Department at San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) is set to enchant audiences with the Inland Empire premiere of Alice by Heart, a groundbreaking musical from the award-winning creators of Spring Awakening and Waitress. Directed by Melinda Fogle, this moving production weaves a tale of resilience, love, and imagination amidst the chaos of World War II.

Set in a London Tube Station during the Blitz, the story follows Alice Spencer and her dear friend Alfred, who is gravely ill with tuberculosis. Seeking solace from their grim reality, Alice draws Alfred into the pages of their cherished childhood book, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. As they journey down the rabbit hole, the musical alternates between the devastation of war and the fantastical world of Wonderland, where themes of courage and transformation take center stage.

From Tony® and Grammy® winners Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, along with Jessie Nelson, Alice by Heart is a mesmerizing exploration of first love, loss, and the strength to imagine a brighter future. This captivating production promises to transport audiences through its poignant narrative and richly inventive storytelling.

Presented by the SBVC Theatre Department, Alice by Heart brings a fresh and imaginative theatrical experience to the Inland Empire. Purchase tickets here: https://shorturl.at/Z0cz0