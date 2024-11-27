Dual Honorary Degrees Celebrate Dr. Kim Carter-Tillman’s Visionary Leadership

When one person’s journey from struggle to triumph creates a ripple effect of transformation, the world takes notice.

Kim Carter-Tillman, the visionary founder of Time for Change Foundation, has been recognized with not one, but two honorary Doctorate degrees, one in Divinity and another in Humanities. These accolades underscore her extraordinary contributions to society, her relentless advocacy for justice, and her unwavering dedication to uplifting underserved communities.

Kim’s life story is nothing short of remarkable. Once a woman facing hardships like those Time for Change Foundation seeks to address, Kim didn’t just rise above her circumstances—she leveraged her experiences to create a haven for others. The foundation she built has become a beacon of hope for individuals striving to reclaim their lives and achieve self-sufficiency.

Her honorary Doctorate in Divinity recognizes the spiritual depth and compassion woven into her work. Kim’s mission has always been rooted in humanity’s shared responsibility to care for one another, fostering an environment where people can heal, grow, and thrive.

The Doctorate in Humanities celebrates her tireless advocacy and impact on social reform. Through her leadership, Time for Change Foundation has implemented programs and services that address systemic inequalities, offering housing, support, and empowerment to those in need.

These honorary degrees are more than personal accolades—they represent the countless lives Kim has touched through her work. Each diploma signifies the transformative power of resilience, compassion, and purpose.

Time for Change Foundation, under Kim’s leadership, has grown into a movement that serves women, men, and children, providing tools for self-sufficiency and fostering economic prosperity. Her ability to inspire change at the community level has positioned her as a leader whose influence transcends boundaries.

Congratulations, Dr. Kim Carter-Tillman, on this incredible milestone. Your vision and leadership embody the spirit of rising like the sun so others can shine, inspiring generations to come!