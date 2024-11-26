Urgent Call for Male CASA Volunteers: 55 Boys in Riverside Foster Care Wait for Advocates Amid Advocacy Gap

As the demand for foster care advocates in Riverside County intensifies, Voices for Children is making an urgent appeal for male volunteers to address a critical advocacy shortage. Of the county’s 5,900 foster children, 49% are boys, yet only 17% of Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers are male. This disparity leaves 55 boys waiting for an advocate, often for months or longer, while navigating the uncertainty of the foster care system.

Jessica Muñoz, Esq., MFS, President and CEO of Voices for Children, underscored the issue. “When boys in foster care ask for male CASAs, it can take months to fulfill their requests because of the imbalance,” said Muñoz, who has led the nonprofit’s operations in Riverside for nearly a decade. “We work tirelessly to make thoughtful matches, but with fewer men graduating from our training programs, these delays are unavoidable.”

The Critical Role of CASA Volunteers

CASA volunteers are court-appointed advocates who provide consistent support for children in foster care, addressing their needs in legal, educational, and personal settings. Often, these advocates become the most stable adult presence in a foster child’s life.

The impact is profound: children with CASA volunteers are more likely to graduate high school, avoid homelessness, and steer clear of the criminal justice system. “A CASA can be the difference between a child feeling invisible and truly being seen and heard,” Muñoz said.

In 2023, 350 CASA volunteers in Riverside County dedicated over 22,000 hours to advocate for 586 children. This year, Voices for Children aims to serve at least 600 children, but progress is hindered by the low number of male and bilingual Spanish-speaking volunteers.

Representation and Advocacy Challenges

The absence of male role models in foster care settings presents unique challenges. Boys often seek male advocates to relate to their experiences and aspirations, but the lack of male CASAs results in prolonged wait times. “When we know a boy would thrive with a male CASA, but none are available, it’s disheartening. Representation is critical for their confidence and long-term outcomes,” said Muñoz.

Additionally, Voices for Children is actively recruiting bilingual and culturally diverse volunteers to better serve Spanish-speaking families in the community. “While we encourage diversity, we also want everyone—men, women, bilingual or not—to consider becoming a CASA. Every volunteer matters,” Muñoz emphasized.

Comprehensive Support for CASA Volunteers

CASA volunteers, regardless of their background, receive extensive training through Voices for Children’s “Advocate University,” followed by continuous support from Advocacy Supervisors. These supervisors guide volunteers in writing court reports, identifying resources for children, and addressing unique challenges on a case-by-case basis.

“This level of support allows volunteers to stay engaged and effective, even when tackling emotionally demanding cases,” said Muñoz. “It’s what sets our program apart.”

Strategies to Recruit Male Volunteers

Voices for Children employs a variety of strategies to raise awareness about the urgent need for male advocates. Social media campaigns, outreach at community events, and word-of-mouth referrals have all been pivotal. “We’re asking men in Riverside County to step up for boys who need someone they can look up to and trust,” said Muñoz.

Currently, 55 boys in Riverside County are waiting for CASA advocates, and the organization hopes to reduce that number significantly by expanding its volunteer base. For those in rural areas, the need is even more pressing, as children in these locations face extended delays in being matched with advocates.

Sustaining the Mission

Though Voices for Children works closely with the court system, the nonprofit is 80% privately funded. Donations from individuals, corporations, and foundations are essential to its operations. “It’s a common misconception that we’re funded by the court,” Muñoz explained. “In reality, we depend on grants and community generosity.”

Providing advocacy for a single child in Riverside County for a year costs approximately $2,000. Despite the financial challenges, the organization continues to expand its efforts, approaching its 10th anniversary in Riverside County and its 45th in San Diego County.

The Path Forward

Voices for Children’s advocacy has transformed countless lives, but the work is far from done. “Every child deserves a stable, loving home and someone who will stand up for their needs,” said Muñoz. “Whether through volunteering or donating, we need the community to rally behind these children.”

For more information on becoming a CASA volunteer or supporting Voices for Children, visit speakupnow.org.