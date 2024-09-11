September’s Fight Against Childhood Cancer: Advocating for the 16,000 U.S. Children Diagnosed Each Year

As we step into September, it’s critical to remember that this month is dedicated to Childhood Cancer Awareness across the United States. Childhood cancer remains the leading cause of death by disease for children under the age of 14. According to the National Cancer Institute, nearly 16,000 children are diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. every year. These statistics are not just numbers; they represent real families facing unimaginable battles. Despite advances in treatment, the fight to save young lives is far from over.

Beyond national efforts, there are local champions who make a tremendous impact. On Saturday, September 7th, amidst the roaring blaze of the Line Fire in Highland, the Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern California (CCFSC) hosted its annual Taste for Life wine-tasting fundraiser at the beautiful Kimberly Crest House & Gardens in Redlands. I had the honor of emceeing this remarkable event—a role I hold dear, as childhood cancer advocacy has been a central pillar in my life for over 20 years. In 2003, my younger brother, Sonny, was diagnosed with Leukemia. He passed away just three weeks after his diagnosis, becoming part of the heartbreaking reality that childhood cancer claims the lives of approximately 1,800 children in America each year, also according to the National Cancer Institute.

For over two decades, my family and I have stood side by side with CCFSC, which has dedicated 42 years to providing emotional, social, and educational support to families from across our Inland communities. The Taste for Life fundraiser was not just a celebration but a testament to the power of community. Attendees enjoyed live music by the talented Anastasia Lynn, mouthwatering barbecue catered by Victor’s Barbeque, and an engaging silent auction—all while supporting a vital cause. I would also like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Kimberly Crest for graciously donating their venue for the fourth consecutive year and to sponsors like Big Bear Trail Riders, California Correctional Peace Officers Association, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, whose generosity made the event a success.

Julie Gonzalez, a clinical social worker at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, shared her powerful testimony at the event, underscoring the importance of CCFSC’s work in providing much-needed assistance to families facing the harsh realities of pediatric cancer.

CCFSC’s small but mighty team of three continues to maximize resources, ensuring that every dollar raised directly benefits the local childhood cancer community in the Inland Empire. As we continue to raise awareness this month, I encourage everyone to explore ways to support organizations like the Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern California. They are always seeking volunteers to contribute to their weekly initiatives and events, helping to lighten the load for families who are navigating this devastating journey.

Together, we can make a difference. Visit ccfsocal.org to learn more and see how you can help support children battling cancer in our community.