September 12, 2024

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Three-Alarm Fire Destroys Historic San Bernardino Church, Injures One Firefighter

2 min read
1 day ago Manny Sandoval

The historic Iglesia Cristiana Bautista (Christian Baptist Church) is a shell of its former structure, with only two walls remaining.

A historic church in San Bernardino was significantly damaged in a three-alarm fire on Monday, September 9th, requiring an emergency tear-down due to structural instability, officials said.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident around 3:12 p.m. after receiving reports of a vegetation fire near W. 9th Street and N. F Street. Crews arrived to find an exterior fire that had extended into the basement of a large multi-story church. Windy conditions quickly spread the flames from the basement to the attic, prompting a Commercial Fire response, officials said.

Firefighters launched an aggressive interior attack, but the blaze grew, forcing crews to retreat and focus their efforts on containing the fire from the outside. Multiple hose lines and ladder pipes were deployed to extinguish the flames. Despite efforts to limit the spread, the church sustained major damage.

“Despite firefighter’s best efforts, the church was significantly damaged by the fire,” said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock. “Due to structural instability, an emergency tear-down process was initiated with San Bernardino Code Enforcement.”

The fire took more than two hours to control, during which two additional fires broke out due to embers and nearby palm trees catching fire. Firefighters quickly contained those fires, limiting damage to a nearby outbuilding and vehicle. One firefighter was injured during the operation and transported to an area hospital. No additional injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

San Bernardino County Fire was assisted by Rialto and Colton Fire Departments. In total, ten engines, three truck companies, and additional support units responded to the incident.

City of San Bernardino Code Enforcement are in the process of coordinating a tear-down of the structure due to its instability on Tuesday, September 10th, 2024.
Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

San Bernardino County District Attorney Announces Multiple Charges Against Line Fire Arsonist

2 hours ago Community News
2 min read

September’s Fight Against Childhood Cancer: Advocating for the 16,000 U.S. Children Diagnosed Each Year

1 day ago Manny Sandoval
3 min read

Rialto’s Arsenic Levels Near Legal Limit in Drinking Water: Council Challenges Veolia’s Water Safety Protocols

1 day ago Manny Sandoval

You may have missed

2 min read

San Bernardino County District Attorney Announces Multiple Charges Against Line Fire Arsonist

2 hours ago Community News
2 min read

Three-Alarm Fire Destroys Historic San Bernardino Church, Injures One Firefighter

1 day ago Manny Sandoval
2 min read

September’s Fight Against Childhood Cancer: Advocating for the 16,000 U.S. Children Diagnosed Each Year

1 day ago Manny Sandoval
3 min read

Rialto’s Arsenic Levels Near Legal Limit in Drinking Water: Council Challenges Veolia’s Water Safety Protocols

1 day ago Manny Sandoval

Subscribe

To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive our Weekly Wrap of top stories, each week.

 

Thank you for the support!

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record