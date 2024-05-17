Shocking Murder-Suicide Attempt Rocks Rialto Mobile Home Park: Woman Dead, Boyfriend Critical

A tranquil morning was shattered on Sunday, May 12th, 2024, as a domestic dispute erupted into violence at the Parque La Quinta Mobile Home Park. At approximately 9:12 a.m., the Rialto Police Department Communications Center received a frantic 9-1-1 call reporting shots fired at 350 S. Willow Avenue.

Officers responded swiftly and arrived on the scene just before 9:15 a.m., discovering a horrific scene. A 55-year-old woman was found unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite immediate medical attention from Rialto Fire Department Paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inside the same mobile home, police discovered her boyfriend, Leonardo Rios-Gonzalez, suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Preliminary investigations indicate that Rios-Gonzalez shot the victim before attempting to take his own life. He was rushed to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Authorities confirmed the relationship between the victim and Rios-Gonzalez but are still probing the motive behind this tragic incident. Rialto Police Department Homicide Detectives have taken over the investigation and will be filing homicide charges against Rios-Gonzalez with the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

The Rialto Police Department is appealing to the public for any information that could assist in the investigation. Detective Sergeant Ralph Ballew can be contacted at (909) 533-7463. Additionally, anonymous tips can be reported through WeTip at (800) 782-7463.

The tight-knit community of Parque La Quinta Mobile Home Park is left reeling from this brutal act, struggling to come to terms with the sudden and violent loss. Further details will be released as the investigation unfolds.