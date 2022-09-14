SoFi Stadium Is Incredible, Just Like The Chargers Week 1 Performance 

The first NFL Sunday of the 2022-2023 season occurred this past weekend, and I got a Week 1 experience like no other as I, along with my dad, went to SoFi stadium to see the Chargers go up against the division rival Raiders. While the game was a statement win by the Chargers, there was also a lot to admire about the stadium itself, so I’m here to share my experience.

Probably the most known part of SoFi stadium is the lake right outside of it. The sign behind it provides a perfect photo opportunity, and it looks just as nice in person as it does on camera. Dozens of seagulls are always around it and it provides a welcoming entrance to the stadium. And, if you look up, you’ll see the rather oddly shaped roof that SoFi has. The stadiums roof rotates around when needed in order to manage wind and sunshine, which is one of a kind. Once inside, there is one major thing that catches your eye; the Jumbotron. The big screen hovers over the entire 100 yard field and is very convenient to look up at to watch replays or videos, versus other screens that can cause you to almost strain your neck to look up at. As for the playing field, it is underground due to needing the stadium to be low enough to allow planes to travel over it smoothly. The turf looked brand new and ready to be played on. The only negative I had about the stadium was the signs for seating (or lack thereof). Many signs leading you to your section were either nonexistent or just wrong. You’d be told by a sign to go left to your section, but then you’d end up 10 sections away. It was a bit confusing but other than that, the stadium was wonderful.

As for the game, the Chargers new look defense forced 3 interceptions, and Justin Herbert threw for nearly 300 yards in a 24-19 win as the Chargers avenged last years Week 18 loss to the Raiders that ended their season. The energy inside the stadium made it feel like it was the AFC Championship Game rather than a Week 1 season opener.

The combination of Charger fans, Raiders fans, and SoFi Stadium helped give me a great experience at my first ever in-person NFL game. SoFi is sure to be home to many memories in the near future, and it is easily the most impressive stadium I have ever been to.