State Superintendent Tony Thurmond Meets with Members of Congress, Leading Effort Across States to Protect the United States Department of Education

California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond met with members of the California Democratic Congressional Delegation today to discuss strategies to block efforts to abolish the U.S. Department of Education. Federal education funds provide $7.9 billion annually to support California’s public schools, including critical programs that support low-income students, students with disabilities, and other underserved populations.

Approximately 20 members of the U.S. Congress attended Wednesday’s meeting with Superintendent Thurmond, including Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (CA-11) and Rep. Zoe Lofgren (CA-18), Chair of the California Democratic Congressional Delegation. During the meeting, delegation members reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to protecting public education and ensuring federal funding remains intact for California’s students.

“Eliminating the U.S. Department of Education would have devastating consequences for public education, especially for students with disabilities and families in low-income communities,” said Superintendent Thurmond. “The stakes couldn’t be higher. Every student deserves access to a quality education. It’s our collective responsibility to ensure the protections and resources guaranteed by federal law remain in place. I urge everyone to join this fight and make their voices heard.”

Superintendent Thurmond intends to lead a national outreach to inform constituents across the country—particularly in rural communities—about the potential loss of special education funding and other critical supports. The outreach effort aims to empower communities to voice their concerns to Congress and advocate the preservation of these vital programs.

The U.S. Department of Education provides essential funding and oversight for programs such as Title I to support low-income students, Individuals With Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) funding to provide special education services, and civil rights protections under Title VI and Title IX. According to Superintendent Thurmond, abolishing the U.S. Department of Education would create an irrevocable and unacceptable impact on the nation’s education system.

More information about programs in California’s public schools that are supported by federal funding can be found on the California Department of Education’s Categorical Programs web page under the “Federal Programs” tab.

