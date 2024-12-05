County Sells Surplus Flood Control Land

More than 1,200 acres of vacant surplus flood control land in north Rancho Cucamonga has been converted into what could eventually be well over $110 million in revenue for future flood control projects.

The Board of Supervisors, acting as the governing body of the San Bernardino County Flood Control District, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, agreed to sell approximately 1,252 acres of land it had declared surplus in 2009 to Rancho Etiwanda LLC for up to $93 million plus interest and potentially as much as $20 million in profit-sharing revenue.

The board approved an innovative and complex purchase agreement for the valuable acreage, much of which is expected to be developed into much-needed housing, guaranteeing a maximum amount of return for the Flood Control District. The land includes a 159-acre open space easement that will remain on the property.

Historically, the district used the property to manage stormwater runoff from the San Gabriel Mountains flowing south into both the Day Creek and Deer Creek streams. Improvements made by the district over the past four decades, including the Day Creek and Deer Creek Debris Dam, spreading grounds and channels, have resulted in the property being no longer needed for flood management.

The purchase agreement allows Rancho Etiwanda to buy the property in either a single transaction or in multiple phases during a five-year term and an optional five-year extension. The district will also receive 10 percent of the net profit of any additional land sales by Rancho Etiwanda or of any sales of finished housing units up to $20 million.

“I am very proud of the county’s Real Estate Services, Finance, County Counsel, and Public Works professionals for working through this complex transaction that allowed us to maximize the use of this surplus land to the advantage of our residents,” said San Bernardino County Chief Executive Officer Luther Snoke. “I’d also like to thank the Board of Supervisors for their patience and support throughout this process.”