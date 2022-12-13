Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. hosts his second Annual Open House Holiday Toy Drive

Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. successfully hosts his second annual Open House Holiday Toy Drive. This year’s open house had an incredible turnout and an overflow of toys that will be gifted to underserved children in the Fifth District, including Crestmore Elementary School in Bloomington, California. Not only were children’s toys donated, but toys for animals will donated to San Bernardino County’s Animal Care Centers as well. The event was to celebrate Supervisor Baca. Jr.’s second year in office and invite the public to see the current accomplishments and future growth in the years to come.

“Over the past two years in office, I have provided residents of my district with the revitalization of several parks, infrastructure improvements, a brand-new animal care center in Bloomington currently in the works and keeping our community safe by introducing three new deputies specifically assigned to be in Rosena Ranch,” said Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. “These are just a few of the many accomplishments we were able to achieve together this year and yesterday at our Open House we were able to come together and celebrate these positive changes in our Fifth District. Last night was truly so special and I appreciate all the groups and members of our County who came out to support the aspirations we have for our community. We couldn’t do it without all your love and support. Thank you all.”