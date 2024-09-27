Business, government and community leaders had an opportunity to see how San Bernardino County is empowering tomorrow through the transportation, healthcare, technology and innovation and manufacturing industries at the 2024 State of the County on September 18th.

The event, which drew nearly 1,400 attendees, began with a video presenting the county’s annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures from five key industries: entertainment ($1.2 billion), healthcare ($12 billion), manufacturing ($9.6 billion), logistics ($1.2 billion), and technology and innovation ($3.9 billion). Overall, San Bernardino County’s GDP is more than $123 billion annually.

Among the attendees was Dr. Dev GnanaDev, chair of surgery at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton. He said he was amazed by the GDP statistics that were shared that evening.

“The biggest surprise for me was discovering how economically advanced we’ve become,” he said. “I never would have imagined our GDP reaching such a high figure.”

Aside from sharing GDP statistics, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors took the stage to discuss exciting projects underway throughout the county. The event host, Board of Supervisors Chairman and Third District Supervisor Dawn Rowe, conducted live interviews with business, county and agency leaders that are making a local and global impact.

In his overview, Vice Chairman and First District Supervisor Col. Paul Cook (Ret.) highlighted the county’s leadership in transportation and innovation.

“San Bernardino County is a model for high-speed, clean and low-cost options in moving people and products from point A to point B,” said Cook. “And we are investing in the workers who will be an important part of this transportation evolution.”

He described the $12.5 million Transportation and Advanced Technology Center located at Pacific High School in San Bernardino. This facility is the first of its kind in the state. The program provides students with high-tech training and certification that can lead to immediate employment.

Cook also touched on Breeze Airways at San Bernardino International Airport, which has been ranked as one the nation’s top domestic airlines for the last two years. In 2022, Breeze Airways became the first commercial passenger carrier to fly out of San Bernardino.

Perhaps the most exciting transportation project to come to the county is Brightline West, a high-speed rail system that will connect Las Vegas to key points in San Bernardino County including Rancho Cucamonga, Apple Valley and Hesperia.

Other transportation highlights included the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority’s introduction of the Zero Emission Multiple Unit (ZEMU), a self-powered passenger train that aims to launch in 2025. In addition, Ontario International Airport is transitioning to a landing rights airport, which will attract more international flights.

Second District Supervisor Jesse Armendarez shared success stories in the local manufacturing sector. One of the thriving businesses in the manufacturing industry is U.S. Rubber in Colton. This company diverted close to 20 million pounds of discarded tires away from local landfills, which has contributed to a more sustainable environment. The company is also reducing recidivism in the community by employing ex-felons.

“In 2022, 66% of its factory workforce consisted of ex-felons who are now living a productive crime-free life,” said Armendarez. “[U.S. Rubber] also provides training and a promotional mechanism to encourage participants in their journey.”

Armendarez featured another key business – Digital Signal Power Manufacturer (DSPM) – in San Bernardino. DSPM is an engineering-based design and manufacturing company that creates products for schools, healthcare facilities, department stores and more. One of their significant projects included providing power to mission-critical equipment for Boeing.

Another manufacturing company that was recognized during the program is California Steel Industries (CSI) in Fontana, which celebrated its 40th anniversary this year. CSI is the largest manufacturer of flat rolled steel in the western United States, producing over 2 million tons of steel annually.

Fourth District Supervisor Curt Hagman recognized several pioneering businesses in the innovation and technology industry, including BioStar Renewables and Fenix Space.

“Biostar Renewables diverts more than 93,000 tons of pre-consumer food waste from local landfills each year,” said Hagman. “Meanwhile, Fenix Space has achieved major success by securing a contract to develop the Pentagon’s hypersonic and high cadence airborne testing capabilities.”

A spotlight was also placed on Esri, a global market leader in geographic information systems (GIS), software, location intelligence and mapping. According to Brian Cross, director of professional services, Esri provides services to almost 700,000 organizations around the world, including San Bernardino County. A recent example of Esri technology is the mapping system that’s currently tracking the Line and Bridge Fires.

Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., provided an overview of San Bernardino County’s healthcare industry. Baca, Jr., pointed out that San Bernardino County is developing a new Animal Care facility in Bloomington, complete with veterinary services. He was also proud to share that the county’s Arrowhead Regional Medical Center is taking the lead on mobile medical units to ensure that the county’s rural, unincorporated and underserved communities have access to quality healthcare in their communities.

“As our population expands, it’s no wonder that healthcare is one of our largest and fastest growing employment sectors,” he said.

The program concluded with Rowe showcasing the county’s entertainment industry.

“From indoor gaming, sports and live entertainment to outdoor beauty and adventure, San Bernardino County’s diverse amenities attract residents and visitors alike,” said Rowe.

Rowe showcased the Toyota Arena, the Inland Empire’s largest and most modern entertainment venue. It accommodates 11,000 guests and hosts over 125 events annually. Artists such as Pink, Carrie Underwood and Ringo Starr have all performed at the Toyota Arena.

She also mentioned other premier destinations in the county, including Yaamava Resort and Casino and the Big Bear Mountain Resort.

Finally, Rowe acknowledged the Yucaipa Valley Wine Alliance for achieving an American Viticultural Area designation, which federally identifies U.S. wine regions with distinct geographical and climatic features.

San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools Ted Alejandre said the State of the County event shows how the county continues to move forward to make our communities the best places to live, work and play.

“Our Countywide Vision, combined with the collaboration of our partners, demonstrates our commitment to serving our citizens and communities,” Alejandre said. “We’re so proud of the achievements that are taking place, and we’ll continue to provide as much support as we can to our residents.”

Another returning guest, Rancho Cucamonga Mayor Pro Tem Lynne Kennedy, expressed her enthusiasm about the event.

“What really stood out to me is San Bernardino County’s efforts to advance innovation and economic development,” Kennedy said. “Our county is amazing, and I’m so proud that Rancho Cucamonga has an opportunity to be surrounded by forward-thinking leaders who are focused on the future.”

Kiana Webb, CEO of Glorious Arisings and former CEO of Webb Family Enterprises, said the focus on BioStar Renewables was particularly interesting because their manufacturing supports renewable energy. Their work is crucial, innovative and supports job growth, she shared.

“If I had not come here today, I don’t think I would have fully understood all the amazing work that San Bernardino County is doing,” said Webb. “Seeing the audience’s reactions of surprise really drives home how beautiful the current and future initiatives are, and it creates a buzz around the beauty of this county.”

To view the full recording of this year’s event, please visit San Bernardino County’s YouTube page.