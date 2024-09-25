Toyota of San Bernardino Empowers Nearly 500 Parkside Elementary Students with Backpack Donation

Nearly 500 Parkside Elementary School students received a special surprise on August 27, just as the new school year is getting underway. Thanks to a generous donation from Toyota of San Bernardino, every Parkside student received a brand-new backpack filled with essential school supplies. This thoughtful gift ensures that students are well-prepared and excited to kick off the academic year.

The surprise donation was met with smiles and excitement throughout the school, but perhaps no one was more appreciative than sixth-grader Henry Sanchez, 12. Henry, a standout student and natural leader in his class, expressed his gratitude for the new backpack, which he says will help him stay organized and focused during the school year.

“I lose my pencils all the time and having everything I need to succeed in one place really makes a difference,” Henry said as he checked out his new school supplies. “It feels great to know that our community cares about us and wants us to do well in school.”

Toyota of San Bernardino has a long history of supporting local education initiatives, and this donation is just the latest example of their commitment to the San Bernardino community.

“By providing students with the tools they need to thrive, we are helping to set the stage for a successful school year for every child at Parkside Elementary,” said the San Bernardino dealership’s General Manager, Eli Rivera. “I see myself in the faces of these students, and that’s why I want them to succeed.”

Parkside Elementary School fourth-grader Ariel Thornton is surprised at the school supplies contained in her new backpack, donated by Toyota of San Bernardino. (Photo by Corina Borsuk and provided courtesy of SBCUSD)

Parkside Principal Dr. Khaleelah Lewis-Wilkins expressed her heartfelt thanks to Toyota of San Bernardino, noting the positive impact this contribution will have on her students.

“Our students are so excited to receive these backpacks and supplies,” she said. “This generous donation will make a tremendous difference in their lives, giving them the confidence and resources they need to excel in their studies.”

The entire Parkside Elementary School community extends its gratitude to Toyota of San Bernardino for their kindness and continued support of local education. With the help of generous partners like Toyota, students like Henry Sanchez are more motivated than ever to achieve their academic goals and build a bright future.