Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into Rialto Fire Station, Causes Damage

Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into Rialto Fire Station, Causes Damage1 min read
On the evening of Saturday, May 11, 2024, a vehicle accident occurred at Rialto Fire Station 201 (Headquarters), at 131 S. Willow Ave. Rialto CA., causing significant structural damage to the crew personnel areas of the station. We are relieved to report that no fire personnel were injured in this incident.
Despite the damage, we want to assure the community that all fire and EMS operations will continue without interruption. The affected crew from Station 201 will be temporarily relocated, but all resources remain fully staffed and operational.
Additionally, please be informed that the Fire Administration staff will continue to operate during normal business hours without interruption.
We are committed to maintaining the safety and well-being of our community throughout this period. Further updates will be provided as necessary. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.
