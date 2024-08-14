Syphilis Cases Decreased in Cities with Planned Parenthood: 43% Drop Among Women in San Bernardino County

Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties (PPOSBC) has reported a substantial decline in early syphilis cases in cities with PPOSBC health centers, marking a significant public health achievement amidst a national rise in syphilis rates. Since 2021, early syphilis cases have dropped by 43% among female-identifying patients in San Bernardino and Orange Counties, underscoring the impact of expanded STI screening efforts.

Dr. Shayne Poulin, MD, a physician based in San Bernardino with PPOSBC, highlighted the effectiveness of the organization’s strategy. “When we implemented our ‘opt-out’ testing approach, we saw a significant improvement in early detection,” she said. “In San Bernardino County alone, congenital syphilis cases have dropped by 45% since 2021, according to data from the San Bernardino County health department. This demonstrates that widespread testing is crucial in combating this public health issue.”

The success of PPOSBC’s strategy is particularly evident in its ability to catch syphilis cases earlier, even among populations considered low-risk. “An important thing to note is that when you test everyone, even lower-risk patients, you catch more cases,” Dr. Poulin explained. “When we started testing everyone, the positivity rate remained consistent, meaning early syphilis was more widespread than we initially thought. Importantly, 40% of those new positive tests were among patients who could become pregnant, mostly women who have sex with men.”

Since the implementation of the “opt-out” screening process in April 2021, PPOSBC has seen a 32% overall reduction in early syphilis cases in Orange County, with a 30% decrease among male-identifying patients and a 43% decrease among female-identifying patients. Dr. Poulin emphasized that these statistics are a result of thorough and accessible healthcare services. “Our centers perform approximately 50,000 syphilis tests annually across both counties,” she noted. “In San Bernardino County, about 4.5% of those tests were positive.”

This proactive testing has proven to be a critical component in reducing syphilis rates, particularly in San Bernardino County, which has some of the highest STI rates in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “The data clearly shows that our approach is working,” Dr. Poulin stated. “By making testing easily accessible and integrating it into routine care, we are catching more cases early and ensuring timely treatment.”

PPOSBC’s comprehensive care model, which includes cancer screenings, Pap tests, birth control options, breast exams, and STI testing and treatment, plays a significant role in improving public health outcomes. “Last year alone, we had nearly 250,000 medical appointments across our health centers—a 5% increase from the year before,” Dr. Poulin said. “Our services are available to everyone, regardless of insurance, immigration status, or ability to pay.”

However, efforts to expand these services in Fontana have been met with resistance. On July 23, 2024, the Fontana City Council voted to extend a controversial moratorium on new construction, effectively blocking PPOSBC from establishing a new health center in the city. The decision has drawn sharp criticism from PPOSBC, who argue that the move denies essential healthcare services to a community in need.

“The Fontana City Council’s decision to extend the moratorium is a clear disregard for the health and well-being of its residents,” PPOSBC stated. “This move not only infringes on citizens’ rights to access reproductive care but also perpetuates the public health issues that our health centers are actively working to address.”

Fontana, like many cities in San Bernardino County, faces significant public health challenges, including high rates of STIs and limited access to affordable healthcare. PPOSBC contends that the new health center would provide critical services such as cancer screenings, STI testing and treatment, birth control, and abortion care, in addition to offering sexual health education.

In protest of the council’s decision, PPOSBC organized a flyover of Fontana City Hall during the council meeting, displaying a billboard that read, “Fontana Deserves High Quality Healthcare.” While an in-person protest had been planned, it was canceled due to concerns over potential disruptions from opposing groups.

PPOSBC remains committed to challenging the moratorium and advocating for better healthcare access for Fontana residents. “We believe that every person deserves access to quality healthcare, regardless of their circumstances,” the organization stated. “Our medical team looks forward to the day when we can welcome Fontana residents into our health center and help them lead healthier, happier lives.”

The next hearing in PPOSBC’s lawsuit against the City of Fontana is scheduled for August 25, a decision that could have significant implications for the provision of healthcare services in the region.

For more information about PPOSBC’s services and ongoing efforts in the Inland Empire, visit PPOSBC.