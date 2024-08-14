San Bernardino Secures Historic $676,000 Grant Under Biden-Harris Administration for Bridge Rehabilitation

The City of San Bernardino has been awarded over $676,000 in federal planning grants to rehabilitate 11 priority bridges, marking a significant step in addressing the city’s aging infrastructure. This funding, part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s $2.6 million investment in California through the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Bridge Investment Program, represents a historic opportunity for the underserved community.

The allocation for San Bernardino is the largest among the five California cities and counties receiving funds, underlining the critical need to restore the city’s bridges, many of which face structural deficiencies. The grant will fund the initial planning and feasibility studies required to bring these bridges up to current safety standards, ultimately reducing the risk of future accidents and ensuring smoother travel for all users.

“The Bridge Investment Program Planning grants we’re announcing today will provide much-needed resources to communities nationwide so they can complete the plans and studies required to move forward with important bridge projects,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The focus on San Bernardino is part of a broader national effort, as the Biden-Harris Administration continues to prioritize infrastructure improvements under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This initiative has already funneled $7.4 billion into 78 projects across 38 states, launching over 10,200 bridge projects nationwide since the law’s enactment.

“The planning grants announced today will help California prepare critical bridge projects for restoration or replacement before they fall into a state of disrepair,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “By making historic investments in bridge projects that serve as a vital transportation link in communities nationwide, the Biden-Harris administration is supporting local economies, strengthening supply chains, and promoting resilience and safety in transportation.”

In addition to San Bernardino, Sacramento County received $800,000, Yuba County $400,000, Pico Rivera $400,000, and Los Angeles County $320,000. These grants will fund early-phase planning activities that are essential for future construction, setting the stage for safer, more efficient infrastructure across the state.

San Bernardino’s bridges, many of which are in dire need of attention, will see critical improvements that are expected to enhance economic growth by preventing major travel delays and improving the movement of people and freight. The funding is not just an investment in infrastructure but a commitment to the future of San Bernardino, ensuring that the city’s transportation network can meet the demands of its residents and businesses for years to come.

This grant serves as a beacon of hope for the city, reflecting a broader commitment to elevating historically underserved communities through robust federal support. The city’s inclusion in this federal initiative underscores the importance of infrastructure in fostering economic resilience and community growth.