Grand Terrace High School Class of 2025 Reimagines Parking Lot in Creative and Powerful Senior Painting Event

On Saturday, August 10, Grand Terrace High School’s Class of 2025 transformed the school’s parking lot into a vibrant display of creativity during the inaugural Senior Parking Spot Painting Event, hosted by the Associated Student Body (ASB).

What was once a typical parking lot has now become a colorful array of personalized designs, each parking spot reflecting the unique flair and school spirit of GTHS seniors. Students, accompanied by their families and friends, spent the day turning their parking spaces into expressive canvases that celebrate their individuality and mark their senior year in style.

“A new tradition began this weekend as GTHS seniors, family, and friends came together to transform parking spaces into custom, vibrant works of art. Thank you to everyone who joined us in creating this memorable bonding experience,” said ASB Activities Director Marcos Ruiz.

The event showcased not only the artistic talents of the students, but also the strong sense of community. This inaugural event has set a new standard for senior traditions at Grand Terrace High School, filling the campus with creativity and pride that will undoubtedly inspire future classes to continue this vibrant tradition.

Students painting Grace’s parking space, with the famous “Four years later” quote by Spongebob Squarepants painted on the neighboring parking space.