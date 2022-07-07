Taco Junkies owner Johnny Cervin is San Bernardino’s Citizen of the Month

At the last San Bernardino City Council meeting, Taco Junkies Owner Johnny Cervin was recognized as the Citizen of the Month for his contributions to underserved communities.

Cervin is known to donate tacos to the homeless, provide tacos for local non-profit fundraisers, and collect and present gifts to children in need every holiday season.

“Johnny is a vendor who gives toys and professional pictures with Santa Claus during the holiday season. In addition, he is the owner of Taco Junkies catering truck in San Bernardino. On numerous occasions, he’s leveraged his clients to gain their support in helping feed the underserved community with free tacos,” said Councilmember Damon Alexander.

During the presentation, it was expressed that Cervin has maintained a strong rapport with his clients and the community and organizations across the Inland Empire.

“Aside from his passion for helping others, Johnny’s other passion is in the performing arts. He has been featured in several music videos for artists like Fergie and starred in commercials for Levi’s and Nike. He was even featured in a commercial during Super Bowl 33,” continued Alexander.

Cervin assured the audience that he did not prepare a formal speech but was committed to saving lives one taco at a time.

“Thank you to Kim Morales for nominating me for Citizen of the Month. Thank you to my family and friends that are here supporting me. I’m a taco vendor, owner of Taco Junkies, I’m that vato serving tacos, we’re saving lives one taco at a time – thank you, everybody,” said Cervin.

As audience members chuckled, Alexander said the city needs more leaders like him in the community.

“I’m glad you are here; I’m happy with what you do for the children and what you do for the San Bernardino community. But, now we need 10,000 more of you,” concluded Alexander.

The Taco Junkies food truck is located at 1248 N Mt Vernon Ave, San Bernardino, Tuesday – Friday and Sundays, from 2PM to 10 PM.